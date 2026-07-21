Bonjour! Bonjour!

Breaking news: On Friday, July 17, 2026, I raised the blinds and opened all the windows wide. Paris is back to normal — at least the temperatures are in the normal range. And I kind of am too. I feel as though I just might be able to shake the fuzz out of my brain and drum up some of my lost oomph. And in celebration, for this edition of Friendship Food, I am doubling my donations in honor of you, my beloved readers. This month I’m contributing in your name to World Central Kitchen, for a million reasons, and to The Red Wheelbarrow and Red Balloon (English Language) Bookstores, which kept us and so many others in good books while we were hunkering down inside. It’s your subscriptions to this newsletter that make these donations possible. I love you for being here — thank you.

And so, with the temperatures making their way down to normal, I’m ready to turn the oven on again. I feel as though it’s been so long since I’ve cook-cooked or baked that I might have to read the manual.

I knew things were bad when I didn’t even go to the market! I knew things were good when, at 7 am on that fateful Friday, I foraged in the pantry and came up with what was needed to bake some cookies. Yeah, I didn’t have an orange to zest, but the author — that would be me! — said it was optional and I believed her. Funny that what I decided to make was Croquants, an outstanding member of the crunchy-cookie clan. After weeks of everything going soggy, I reached for crackle. Scroll down for the recipe and more about it.

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Museums are cool

While I always have a list of museum shows I want to see and rarely make much of a dent in it, the heat of the last few weeks (and the promise of cooler spaces) was the push I needed to buy tickets and go. I told you about the extraordinary show of Daniel Brush’s work that Michael and I saw and showed you how the whole family loved getting lost in the mist at the Fujiko Nakaya show at La Bourse de Commerce.

I went to see the exhibit of later-in-life works by Henri Matisse, which all of my friends said was the most joyful show they’d seen recently and, from what I saw, I’d agree … except I couldn’t see everything! It’s an issue for us short people, but it’s really a problem when, even with timed tickets, the shows are super crowded. Still, I’d say, don’t miss it! The massive cut-paper works are magnificent, as are the stunning pieces from the chapel in Vence (if you have the chance to see the chapel in person, don’t miss it — it’s life-changing).

The Lee Miller show at the Museum of Modern Art was riveting — we stayed three hours and had no idea that so much time had passed. (We’re looking forward to watching Lee, the film, which we meant to see when it came out, but …)

By Lee Miller

And the show at the Guimet of gold from ancient Silla, which seemed like a natural follow-on from the Brush exhibit, was beautiful on its own, and surprising for what greeted us as we exited the show: The museum’s restaurant, Hanok.

We sat down and ordered Korean fried chicken before the server asked if we might be interested in the special menu created to celebrate the Silla exhibit. He explained that it came on a tray, was a complete — and completely vegetarian — meal that was served cold. When the server came with the tray, so did the woman who conceived the meal — I wish I knew her name (I’m embarrassed that I didn’t ask). A scholar of Sachal Eumski, Korean monastic temple cuisine, she was in Paris only for this exhibit. With the server translating for us, we were able to chat briefly each time she came to see how I was enjoying the meal.

Fried chicken (left) // Special menu (middle, right)

I’d been giving Michael tastes all along and when I got to dessert, there she was — she brought an extra dessert for him. The special meal will last as long as the exhibit. Since when we were there, I was the only person eating the menu, I just hope it will continue. And if anyone knows how to make that beautiful pea soup, I’d be ever grateful. I could happily eat it daily.

Here’s the best that Google Translate and I can do on the menu:

Doenjang rice and root vegetables (I loved the sauce)

Cold pea soup (there was one ice cube floating in the bowl)

Sticky rice cake with asparagus

Sesame lotus root, mushroom muk (jelly) and pickle

Injeolmi (rice cake) with tofu

If you’re not coming to Paris … and especially if you are, here are a few gems

THE CRUNCHY COOKIE EDIT

Lenox Almond Biscotti

Not-Really-A-Recipe for Sweet Rusks

Cheeziest Biscotti

Croquants are crunchy

I hope you’ll make the croquants and, just as with the cherry pits in the clafoutis, I hope you’ll be careful. Making cookies that are sometimes called tooth-breakers was kind of daring on my part, given that just before I got to Paris, I chipped a front tooth. I’m not sure on what — the last time I broke a tooth, the culprit was lettuce! I thought the chipped tooth was kind of cute in a Leave It to Beaver way, but the dentist wasn’t amused. He fixed the tooth, and its neighbor too, just for good measure, and told me to be careful with what I eat and how. I’ll never tell him about these cookies, but I will confess that I baked them for a shorter time so that they’d be delicious, but not dangerous. Choose your own adventure.

Off to gallivant … now that gallivanting is possible. Please take care. If you’re in a heat zone, don’t fool around! Drink water, wear sunblock (and maybe sport a parasol). And if the wildfire smoke is blanketing your area, please wear a mask.

📚 📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, Baking with Dorie, and Everyday Dorie.

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FRUIT AND NUT CROQUANTS