Photo credit: Yulia Naumenko/ Getty Images

Hello! Hello!

When Michael and I got back to Connecticut from Paris, we unpacked our bags and stocked the fridge. And then we headed to our local farm stand for fresh corn. Corn came into season while we were away and so we missed the excitement of turning up and seeing those first ears. We missed having corn every which way just about every day. But we’ve been making up for those cornless weeks ever since.

Most of the time we just eat the corn off the cob. Sometimes, if Michael’s got the grill going (he's the griller in the family), I’ll cook the ears on it, but these days, I’m most likely to hand the ears to him and let him do what our daughter-in-law Linling calls the corn trick. The ears go into the microwave oven - if they're too long to fit, cut the bottoms a bit - four ears take about 5 minutes. When the timer goes ding, Michael cuts the ears again – this time slicing off enough so that the kernels are exposed. Then he grabs the tops of t…