Purim, which has been celebrated by Jewish people for centuries, seems like the holiday made for this moment. Now, while it's Women’s History Month and a despot ravages Ukraine, Purim tells the story of how Queen Esther thwarted the tyrant Haman’s plan to kill the Jews of Persia. If only Queen Esther could wield her power now.

Purim is a celebration that reminds me of both Mardi Gras and Easter. Children dress in costumes and are encouraged to make enough noise to cover Haman's name when it's mentioned. Adults are encouraged to drink! Everyone is encouraged to make baskets of food to share with family, friends and especially those in need. And there are cookies. The traditional cookies of Purim are hamantaschen, named for Haman the villain, and shaped like his three-cornered hat.