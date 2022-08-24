Most of our ice cream creations are in the look book here. Want to Play Around with our group? Join Bake And Tell here - xoxoDorie

Hello! Hello, Playing Arounders!

Zooooom and whoooosh and Project #3 is in the rearview mirror. Also, it’s almost back-to-school, but I don’t want to think about that just yet. All I want to think about is ice cream. Now and forever. Some things never change.

I love that we’ve all be thinking about ice cream all month. Cups and cones, popsicles and paletas, sundaes and sauces, too. I hope you’ve loved this month’s theme as much as I have. It was great to make ice cream from scratch and great to take ice cream that someone else had made and turn it into a new treat. Fun to be the originator and fun to be the innovator. And, as it’s been from the start, fun to share recipes, mishaps, triumphs and brainstorms. And fun to continue to learn a little about each other, to know that Beth L. played Solomon and split one batch of no-churn into two flavors to make both …