Welcome all of you who came here from Bulletin, Playing Around and Bake and Tell — it’s good to see old friends. All things delicious continue here. And welcome all of you who are just discovering my newsletter and the merry band of bakers and cooks, travelers and adventurers, who make xoxoDorie such a sweet community. I’m thrilled that you’re here! I’ve got great stories and recipes lined up for you. Stick around — the cookies are worth the wait.