Hello, Hello!

I’ve been planning and dreaming about this project for a while and haven’t told a soul because I wanted to tell you first. And I am, even if a friend tried her best to pry bits and pieces of the news out of me. We were having drinks and, after peppering me with questions, she said, “Oh, stop it! I’m your friend, tell me what’s going on!” I tried so hard to resist her – she’s a persuasive one – that I bit my tongue. For real and for ouch. But I kept the secret.

And now I don’t have to!

In case you didn’t hear the marching band, see the skywriting or read the tea leaves that I had specially arranged in each of your cups: xoxo DORIE and her little pal, NIBLETS, are here!

xoxo DORIE is my weekly love letter to you – it’ll get tipped into your inbox every week.