Hello! Hello!

Remember the Whoppers, the Maida Heatter recipe that was the inspiration for cookies I made at the SoHo Charcuterie? (The story and recipe are here.) Well, here’s the prequel, the saga of how I got into that kitchen in the first place. Also a recipe that will always make me think of that time.

Chunkers from DORIE’S COOKIES // Photos by Davide Luciano // Get on Amazon or Bookshop.org

Getting the job as an apprentice pastry cook at the SoHo Charcuterie was a very big deal for me. It was the beginning of what I hoped would be my new life and it was also the end of a dispiriting search that had started months before.

It was decades ago. I’d left my job as a grant writer for a nonprofit early in my pregnancy and I’d made no plans for a return. I’d decided that I was never going to finish my dissertation — no regrets there. And Michael was encouraging me to follow my heart, which was leading me into a kitchen. Never mind that I had no experience or skills, no confidence and no idea about where to begin. I had Michael to encourage me and my friend Margie to help me. If the world were a just place, we’d all have Margie as a friend. Margie, a believer in the impossible becoming real and a believer in me, took me on as a project and introduced me to people I’d only read about in the news. People who scared me.

Everyone who loves what they do, wants to share that love with others.

First up was Joe Baum, the creator of all the restaurants in the World Trade Center, including Windows on the World. Everything was going well, he told me he wanted to make my dreams come true and then he sent me off to his director of personnel, who told me that the only way I’d ever work in a kitchen was if I was formally trained. Her mandate: Leave your husband and baby, empty your bank account and enroll in the Culinary Institute of America’s program in Hyde Park — a long way from home. When I said that was impossible, she told me that I obviously didn’t care enough.

Next was the well-known pastry chef of a well-known French restaurant in Manhattan. The owner of the restaurant told me his pastry chef was in dire need of a helper and that he’d arrange for me to meet him early the following morning. When I turned up in the kitchen, the chef began talking to me in rapid-fire French, never asking if I spoke or understood the language. Fortunately, I did. Mostly. I might have missed the nuance, but I certainly got the point. Looking directly at me, he said — several times — “Je recherche un garcon.” He was looking for a boy. I was a girl. And when I pointed that out, he said, “Yes, that’s why you can’t have this job,” and went back to beating his eggs.

Did I mention that I was willing to do the job for free? To work whatever hours he needed? Also that as disappointed as I was, an instant later I knew that I’d been saved.

And then there was Mimi Sheraton, the feared and fearsome restaurant critic of The New York Times.

“Baking is not group therapy.” — Mimi Sheraton

Margie had told me that Mimi Sheraton would call me sometime soon. When the phone rang and Critic Sheraton announced herself, my voice froze. If the idea of Mimi Sheraton scared me, the reality was even more frightening — there were no little pleasantries with her, no prologue, no warm-up. “Margie tells me you want to work in a pastry kitchen,” she said, “Why?” And that’s when it all fell apart.

I told her that I’d been baking at home for years, that I loved baking, that I loved the satisfaction of making something with my hands, of learning new things — I could almost hear her tapping her feet with impatience. I told her that I loved baking so much that I wanted to bake with other people, to have people to talk to about ideas and techniques, to be part of a community of people who all loved baking and … And that’s when she stopped me and said: “Baking is not group therapy — there’s nothing I can do to help you.” She hung up.

I cried.

Then, five minutes later, she called back. “The SoHo Charcuterie needs an apprentice. Call this number.” She didn’t say goodbye, but at least she didn’t bark.

And I didn’t cry. Didn’t get a chance to say “thank you” either.

And that’s how I came to have a job in a kitchen. And to make 100 chocolate cookies every morning. The cookies, called Gobs, had started life as a recipe from the cookbook author, Maida Heatter, who called her final version of them Whoppers — the recipe is here.

Years later, when Joshua and I started our mom-and-son cookie company, Beurre & Sel, I added my own riff to the Gobs/Whopper canon, making Chocolate Chunkers, a cookie with all the heft and deep chocolatiness of Whoppers and then some. (Scroll down for the recipe.) Following the advice of the late John Bennett, a chef from Oklahoma, who always told me, “Anything worth doing is worth overdoing,” I added dried cherries, cocoa and milk chocolate (of course, I kept the dark chocolate, too) and swapped Maida Heatter’s walnuts and pecans for Joshua’s favorite nuts: salted cashews.

Photo: Mary Dodd

That I got fired from the job at the SoHo Charcuterie a few weeks after I started was a great disappointment, but it didn’t take away the magic of what it had meant to me — I’d had a dream and with the help of others, it came true. For that, I’ll always be grateful to Margie and Madame Sheraton.

PS: In case you were wondering, no one talked about baking in that kitchen — neither the joys nor the frustrations. Everyone was too busy. Now, so many years later, I think that no matter how dismissive Ms. Sheraton was, I was right about wanting a baking community — everyone who loves what they do, wants to share that love with others.

And so, in addition to being grateful to Margie and Mimi Sheraton, I’m grateful to you — you are my community. We are each other’s community.

xoxoDorie is a reader-supported newsletter. Upgrade to join “baking group therapy” or click here to manage your subscription.

CHUNKERS

Photo: Mary Dodd

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

To get the very best texture — and with these, that means that the cookie gets softer as you approach the center — give the eggs and sugar the full measure of time in the mixer, add the melted ingredients while they’re still warm and fold in the rest of the ingredients as efficiently as you can. Scoop the cookies while the dough is still warm, and don’t second-guess yourself—they’ll look seriously underbaked when you take them out of the oven, but they’ll firm to perfection on a rack.

Makes about 18 cookies

INGREDIENTS

1 cup (5 ounces; 141 grams) plump, moist dried cherries, coarsely chopped, if they’re not bite-sized

1/3 cup (45 grams) all-purpose flour

5 tablespoons (26 grams) unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

13 ounces (368 grams) bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped

8 ounces (227 grams) salted cashews, coarsely chopped

6 ounces (170 grams) best-quality milk chocolate, coarsely chopped

3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces; 43 grams) unsalted butter, cut into 6 pieces

2 large eggs, at room temperature

3/4 cup (150 grams) sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Photo: Mary Dodd

DIRECTIONS

Position the racks to divide the oven into thirds and preheat it to 325 degrees F. (If your oven has hot spots, center the rack and bake one sheet at a time because it’s best not to have to open the oven and take the time to rotate the sheets during the short bake.) Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Cover the bottom of a flat-bottomed jar or glass with plastic wrap.

Put the cherries in a bowl, cover with very hot tap water and let soak while you put together the rest of the ingredients. When you’re ready for them, drain and pat dry between paper towels.

Whisk the flour, cocoa, salt and baking powder together.

Put the butter in a medium heatproof bowl. Scatter over 7 ounces of the bittersweet chocolate and place the bowl over a saucepan of water; the bottom of the bowl shouldn’t touch the water. Bring the water to a gentle simmer and slowly melt the butter and chocolate; stir occasionally and be careful not to overheat the mixture — you don’t want the chocolate and butter to get so hot that they separate.

Photos: Mary Dodd

Toss the remaining 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, the cashews, milk chocolate and cherries together in another bowl.

Working with a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, or in a large bowl with a hand mixer, beat the eggs and sugar together on medium-high speed for about 5 minutes (don’t skimp on the time), until the eggs are pale and the whisk leaves tracks. Beat in the vanilla. With the mixer on medium-low, scrape in the warm melted butter and chocolate and mix just until incorporated. Switch to a sturdy flexible spatula and, as gently as you can with this heavy batter, fold in the flour mixture, making certain that you get to anything that’s at the bottom of the bowl. When almost all of the dry ingredients are incorporated, add the chopped chocolate, nuts and cherries, folding and stirring until they’re mixed in. (Everything will be chocolate-covered except the cashews; their oil makes them somewhat resistant to coating.)

Photos: Mary Dodd

Using a large cookie scoop, scoop out level portions of the warm dough or use a tablespoon to get rounded spoonfuls, placing the mounds of dough about 2 inches apart on the baking sheets. Use the bottom of the jar to lightly press down on each mound — you’re aiming to get a puck with a diameter of 2 1/2 inches.

Photos: Mary Dodd

Bake the cookies for 11 minutes, or until the tops, which will crack, are mostly dry — the centers might look wet and unbaked. The cookies will still be very soft: Go by time and have faith. Transfer the baking sheets to a rack and let cookies cool and set for about 30 minutes, until you can lift them from the parchment paper. The cookies really shouldn’t be budged when they’re still soft. (If you haven’t done so, bake the second sheet as soon as you’ve taken the first sheet out of the oven.)

Photo: Mary Dodd

STORING: The flattened cookie dough can be frozen for up to 2 months. Do not defrost before baking; just add another 1 minute to the baking time. The cookies are at their most splendid the day they’re made. In fact, nothing beats a Chunker that’s just a couple of hours out of the oven. However, they’ll keep covered at room temperature for about 2 days. And they can be frozen, well wrapped, for 1 month; thaw in the wrapper.

🍪 Don’t forget to share your pictures in the chat if you made and shared FRIENDSHIP FOOD: Two Very Big Cookies™

📚 You can find more recipes in my latest book Baking with Dorie.

👋 Say hello and share what you're making on Facebook and Instagram.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Join BAKE AND TELL, our very own clubhouse so we can bake — and share— together. It has great recipes, riffable ideas & so much to learn from each other.