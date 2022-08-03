This is the classic: Ice cream built on a base of crème anglaise, or as it’s sometimes called, pouring custard. In order to get its signature luxurious texture, you have to cook the crème anglaise until it is thick enough for you to run your finger down the back of a spoon and have the track stay. If you’ve got an instant read thermometer, now’s the time to pull it out. The custard should reach at least 165 degrees F – getting to 170 - 175 degrees F is better – but not go over 180 degrees F. Get the temperature right and the reward will be worth the extra bit of care.

I’m giving you a recipe for straight-up chocolate ganache ice cream so that you can play around with it. Add flavor. Add fruit. Add chunks of good things. Have fun!

Some of the links in this post may be affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I might earn a little flour-and-sugar money if you make a qualifying purchase after clicking on a link, which I promise to use while creating more stories like this. Thanks for your support.

CHOCOLATE GANACHE ICE CREAM

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

The chocolate: Because you are going to mix the chocolate with cream and eggs, it’s good to choose a flavorful chocolate that can hold its own in the mix.

The cool-down: The custard has to cool before you can churn it and, because it has eggs, it’s best to cool it down quickly. If you’re rich in ice cubes, set up an ice bath – fill a large bowl with ice cubes and some cold water and set the bowl with the custard into this bowl. Alternatively, you can chill down the custard in the fridge.

Makes about 1 quart

INGREDIENTS

6 ounces (170 grams) semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

1 1/2 cups (360 ml) heavy cream

1 cup (240 ml) whole milk

4 large egg yolks

1/3 cup (67 grams) sugar

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

DIRECTIONS

Put the chocolate in a large heatproof bowl. Bring 3/4 cup of the cream to a boil. Pour the cream over the chocolate and let sit for a minute, then, using a heatproof spatula and starting in the center of the mixture, slowly stir the cream into the chocolate in ever-widening concentric circles. Set the ganache aside.

Have a heatproof bowl with a strainer set over it at the ready for the cooked custard.

Bring the milk and the remaining 3/4 cup cream to a boil in a medium saucepan.

Meanwhile, working in a medium bowl, whisk the yolks and sugar together until they are blended and just slightly thickened. Whisking nonstop, drizzle in about one third of the hot liquid to temper the eggs and keep them from cooking. Once the eggs are acclimatized to the heat, you can whisk in the remaining liquid a little more quickly. Stir in the salt and pour the mixture back into the pan.

Cook the custard over medium heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon or spatula and making sure to get into the edges of the pan, until the custard thickens slightly and coats the back of the spoon; if you run your finger down the back of the spoon, the custard should not run into the track. The custard should reach at least 165 to 170 degrees F (see introduction), but not more than 180 degrees F, as measured on an instant-read thermometer. Immediately remove the pan from the heat and pour the custard through the strainer into the bowl; discard whatever remains in the strainer.

Slowly and gently stir the custard into the ganache.

The custard needs to cool before you churn it and, while you can put it directly into the fridge, the quickest and easiest way to bring down the temperature is to set the bowl into a larger bowl filled with ice cubes and cold water. Stir the custard from time to time as it cools. It’s ready to use when it reaches room temperature.

Scrape the cooled custard into the cannister of an ice cream maker and churn according to manufacturer’s instructions. Pack the ice cream into a container and freeze it for at least 2 hours, or until it’s firm enough to scoop. If the ice cream is very firm – ice cream made with good chocolate can freeze hard – allow it to sit on the counter until it’s scoopable.

STORING: Packed tightly in a covered container, the ice cream will keep in the freezer for about 2 weeks.

THE ICE CREAM SHOPPE

💥 New to xoxoDorie? You can find an archive of past newsletters here.

📬 Subscribe to find me in your inbox

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Join BAKE AND TELL, our very own clubhouse so we can bake — and share— together. It has great recipes, riffable ideas & so much to learn from each other.

👋 Say hello and share what you're making on Facebook and Instagram.

📚 You can find more recipes in my latest book BAKING WITH DORIE.