With spring cleaning still on my mind (if not in evidence chez here), I remembered how, as a kid, our winter clothes were swapped for spring and summer togs (now there’s an old word) and our heavy bedspreads (are they even called that anymore?) were folded away and the lighter covers brought out. I guess I still do things like that, but it’s not a ritual and, since we’re always short on space, not as neat. My rite of spring involves making room for the season’s young vegetables, welcoming in radishes and rhubarb and asparagus and looking forward to baby peas and local strawberries. Ah, berries.

What never changes is the amount of chocolate I keep on hand — lots! And the number of chocolate desserts I make no matter the season — lots! If chocolate has a season, it’s never come to my kitchen. On any given day, I’ve got all the chocolate I need to make whatever my little heart — and the hearts around me — desire, which lately has been cookies and cakes.

Before I jump into the joys of chocolate chip cookies and a(nother) good recipe for them, I need to tell you about something super-simple that rocked my cookie kingdom…

There’s an easier way to make World Peace Cookies!

A little while ago, Sally Kohn, a long-time fan of World Peace Cookies (WPC), messaged me with a question: Do you think I could slice the logs of WPC dough into pucks when the dough is still soft enough to cut easily, and then freeze the pucks before baking?

Yes, yes and yes! A genius idea that left me feeling dumb. I’ve been making the cookies for 25 or so years and I’ve always been a good little baker and followed my own directions. If any of you have made the cookies — and I know that so many of you have — you know how hard and solid the logs are when they’re frozen. You know how you use a heavy knife to cut them, but wish you had a chain saw. And you know how many of the rounds break and you’ve got to squish them together — not serious or difficult, but annoying. Well, au’revoir to all that. Here’s the recipe and a new how-to:

Shape the dough into two logs as usual

Refrigerate the logs for an hour or so, or freeze them for about 30 minutes (my choice)

Cut the logs into 1/2-inch-thick pucks

Lay the pucks out on a lined baking sheet or cutting board, putting parchment between each layer of cookie rounds

Freeze until solid and then wrap well or bake

A couple of extra tips:

If you bake the cookies in a convection oven, you’ll get the crinkles and crags that the pros get — I bake mine in a Breville countertop oven at 310 degrees F for 11 to 11 1/2 minutes

And if you want them to look extra-pro — as soon as you pull the cookies from the oven, place a cookie cutter or other ring that’s slightly larger than the WPC around the cookie and rotate the ring so that it gently hits all sides of the cookie, rounding it

Finally, remember to thank Sally.

And there’s another way to make Suzy’s Cake

I love our community of readers and food lovers and love all of your comments. It was a comment from Felicity Spector of Flour Power that sent me back to the oven to make Suzy’s Cake again, this time with a tweak that Felicity had made. Felicity, a British television journalist and author of Bread & War (Bookshop / B&N / Amazon), is an avid and accomplished home baker, who brings her bakes to work. Shortly after I published the recipe for Suzy’s Cake, Felicity made it, cutting the amount of butter down to 200 grams and adding 50 grams of tahini. Add the tahini once the butter and sugar are well mixed and then carry on. If you want to serve the cake with tahini-whipped cream, I’d understand. I like it with coffee ice cream. If you’ve made changes to the cake, drop your wisdom into the comments. Once again, thanks, Felicity.

And now, for a(another) chocolate chip cookie recipe

I’ve had chocolate chip cookies on my brain lately, ever since I got a sneak-peek at the fabulous new book (coming out in September) from the fabulous Moko and Omar of Mokonuts in Paris. Do you know Moko’s Rye-Cranberry Chocolate-Chunk Cookies (there’s a recipe for them in Baking with Dorie and here in The New York Times)? Well, she’s got the recipe for those cookies and a bunch of others in the new book. All those cookies got me thinking about chocolate chip cookie recipes I’ve known, loved and haven’t made for a while and I remembered a recipe that was given to me by a French chef many years ago. I’ve pulled it out and, impossible playing-arounder that I am, fiddled with it just a tad.

My almost-new cookie has some nut flour in it and some dried fruit. It’s got a little American-style spice (very little, but enough for you to stop and wonder about it) and a little extra vanilla. I love its homey looks and its go-ability — it goes with coffee, tea, milk and even booze. I like the idea of this cookie with a snifter of something deeply aromatic.

Here’s to spring. And to chocolate. And to sweetness, which knows no season.

PARIS → ANYWHERE CHOCOLATE-CHUNK COOKIES

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

The spice: It’s optional and changeable. I like a little cinnamon with a little nutmeg, but you might like 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cardamom or ginger, or maybe 1/4 teaspoon cardamom plus 1/4 teaspoon ginger.

The nut flour: I always have almond flour on hand, but the cookies are so good with hazelnut flour; you could even use pecan flour.

The dried fruit: I like tiny snippets of apricot, but you might want figs or raisins or cranberries. Whatever you use, just make certain that the fruit is moist. If it’s hard, dunk it in hot water for a minute, drain and pat dry.

Makes about 30 cookies

INGREDIENTS

1 3/4 cups (238 grams) all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, optional (see above)

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, optional (see above)

4 ounces (113 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup (100 grams) sugar

1/2 cup (100 grams) brown sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 1/4 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

6 ounces (170 grams) semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped into small chunklets

3/4 cup (75 grams) nut flour (see above)

About 10 (about 100 grams) plump, moist dried apricots (see above), diced (to make about 1/2 cup)

DIRECTIONS

Whisk together the flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder and spices, if you’re using them.

Working in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or in a large bowl with a hand mixer, beat the butter for about 3 minutes on medium speed. Scrape the bowl and beaters now and forever after. Add the two sugars and beat for another couple of minutes (scraping, of course). Beat in the egg, followed by the vanilla.

Working on low speed, add the dry ingredients in 3 additions. You’ve got a lot more ingredients to add, so don’t try to fully blend in the dry stuff. Stop the mixer, add the chocolate chunks, then give them 2 to 3 spins. Stop the machine, add the nut flour, then pulse the machine on and off about 5 times. Finally, drop in the apricots (or other dried fruit) and pulse to blend. You should have a bowl of clumps, curds and smooth bits.

Turn the dough out, pull it together and divide in half. Wrap each half dough and chill for at least 2 hours. (The dough can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. If it makes life easier, you can scoop the dough now and freeze it in balls — no need to defrost, just bake a little longer.)

When you’re ready to bake: Center a rack in the oven and preheat it to 350 degrees F. Line two baking sheets.

Portion out the dough with a spoon or a 1 1/2-tablespoons-capacity scoop; the balls should be about the size of golf balls and each weigh about 30 grams. Roll the dough into balls, place on the lined sheets.

Bake the cookies one sheet at a time for 8 minutes and then, using a spatula, give each cookie a little love pat.

Rotate the sheet and bake the cookies for another 7 minutes. The cookies will be pale and they’ll be soft in the center. Wait 1 minute, then transfer the cookies to a rack.

Repeat with the second sheet of dough.

