Hello! Hello!

I’m still in a state of upside-down, hither-whither and it looks like that will be my home base for the next couple of months. There’s a lot going on here, including a move that will be both joyful and a tug, as so many things are. I’ll tell you about it as it chugs along, but for now, the prospect of it has me thinking back. Instead of holding each object and seeing if it sparks joy, as Marie Kondo advises, I hold things and remember who gave them to me, or where I found them or what I did with them — or what I didn’t do: The six dariole (or maybe mini-baba) molds are pristine, their “made in France” labels still perfectly stuck on.

The spark-joy process would be quicker, but I’m me. And so it seemed almost “meant to be” that I found this post from Paris in my drafts (scroll down) that I never sent to you. It’s a look-back at what was “my” café, Les Deux Magots, when I first moved to Paris. Since one memory always begets another, it made me think of Les Deux Magots’ neighbor, Café de Flore, and how it was favored by the fashion designer Sonia Rykiel.

From there, it was just another minute before I was reminded of the chocolate-banana tart that Rykiel’s friend, the chocolatier Christian Constant, created for her. (Well, it was meant to be a tart, but I made tartelettes in store-bought graham-cracker crusts — not exactly what either M. Constant or Mme Rykiel would call authentique, but easy and delicious.)

And so, in honor of their friendship, I’m making the tart this month’s Friendship Food recipe and, as I always do, I’m making a donation to a helping organization in honor of you, my readers. This month, once again I’m contributing to Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry.

The “Paris post” and the charming recipe follow, so I’ll sign-off up here with the hope that you’ll have a sweet week. It’s a good time to find as much sweetness as you can and to share it as generously as you can.

xoxoDorie is reader-supported. Upgrade or invite more friends to join a community of food lovers who are passionate about food, curious about the world, and would be proud card-carrying members of Le Club des Croqueurs de Chocolat (see below).

Give a gift subscription

Get a group subscription

Bonjour! Bonjour!

It’s an obvious-ism that memories are always with us. Whether they bubble into consciousness or even just rub against the borders of our brains can depend on the teensiest poke. That there are more and more persistent little tickles and pricks to conjure memories in Paris puzzles and delights me. I’d say it’s because I’ve been here for almost 30 years, so I’ve got a deep store of memories, but that can’t be it. I’ve been in other places longer. It seems to be a delightful trick of the mind that my brain’s pockets for Paris memories are capacious, although clearly not adequate, since something slips out of them daily, often catching me by surprise, but just as often arriving like an old friend. As I got within a block of Les Deux Magots the other morning, I knew that I’d tipped back in time for a moment. I always do there.

The cater-corner café

For our first ten years in Paris, Michael and I lived in an apartment on the quiet side of Église Saint Germain. While we faced a courtyard, we could see the church’s steeple above the roofline and the bells rang with a depth that would have made me think they were tolling in my kitchen, if I’d had a kitchen. Our first apartment in that building (we later moved across the landing, a story for another time) had two rooms that were connected by a short narrow hallway that held a pre-fab dorm-room kitchen with no oven, a couple of shelves and not enough counter space for a toaster. Still, it was ours, a quiet, sunny perch just a few cobblestones and a heavy blue door away from Place Saint-Germain-des-Pres. A glance to the right, past the garden with its statue of Dora Maar by Picasso, past the Zadkine sculpture in front of the Louis Vuitton store (the quartier got fancy over the decades), and I could see the green awnings of Les Deux Magots, still called a literary café despite the recent invasion of people in red berets following in the footsteps of Emily in Paris.

Picasso's Head of Dora Maar (1941) // Prométhée (1955-1956) by Ossip Zadkine // Les Deux Magots

In those years, when I’d often be in Paris by myself, I’d spend several afternoons each week in Les Deux Magots. There, the servers, in their traditional long aprons, would settle me into my “office” and leave me to work or muse. It was my favorite place to edit something I’d written earlier in the day. After the morning bustle, when people would come in to have a coffee and read the papers, meet friends or hold meetings, and the lively chatter of lunch, the café would quiet and the in-between hours, the time before tea gave way to cocktails, would be linger time. With luck, I’d get my favorite table, the one in the far-right corner under the picture of Janet Flanner and Ernest Hemingway in military garb.

The photo that hangs was taken in 1945 by David Scherman for LIFE Magazine

The portrait at the other end of that stretch of red leather banquette was of Simone de Beauvoir and it was just as compelling, but I liked my corner more.

I edited some of the chocolate book that I wrote with Pierre Hermé in that corner and all of Paris Sweets. I practiced my French on the waiters, each of whom could speak English but were kind enough to help me along.

📚 📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, Baking with Dorie, and Everyday Dorie.

ℹ️ Click here for helpful links while using Substack.

👋 Say hello and share what you’re making on Instagram and Facebook.

We weren’t attached to our phones then. Did we even have them? People came to the café to meet with friends, to write — as I did — or to read, as so many others did. The sounds of the café were a soft mix of spoons on saucers, murmuring voices — the French are quiet speakers in the habit of making ordinary conversation sound intimate — and the rustle of paper.

The velvet rope

I thought about all of this as I walked along the boulevard Saint Germain the other morning on my way to meet a friend for coffee at Deux Magots. It was before 9 and only a few tables were taken. We sat in the enclosed terrace, my friend’s preferred spot, but before we left, we took a few pictures of “my” corner. As we stood outside the café to say goodbye, the staff were gearing up for the oncoming rush. A man, dressed in uniform and carrying a clipboard, was positioning the velvet rope and preparing to take names for tables. These days, the Café de Flore does the same thing. I was glad we’d come early, glad to have caught the low hum that makes cafes so comforting and glad that I could shake free a few sweet memories of those simpler times.

CHOCOLATE AND BANANA TARTELETTES, INSPIRED BY A CHOCOLATE TART FOR SONIA RYKIEL

(Seriously) adapted from Paris Sweets by me