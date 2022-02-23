Bonjour! Bonjour!

When food is your passion and recipes your grail, you’re like a hunter. You go out to dinner with friends and search for a new ingredient, a new way to use an old ingredient, a novel combination, a quirky way to present something familiar. You go to a pastry shop with your eyes peeled and your fingers crossed, hoping to find something that sparks your imagination. You’re always ‘on’ and it’s always exciting.

Well, it’s exciting when it isn’t disappointing or frustrating. It’s a setback when you ask someone for a recipe and are refused. It’s disappointing when you get the recipe, but it doesn’t work. And it’s monumentally frustrating when you try to recreate whatever it was that you loved and can’t get it. I speak from all of these experiences.

I’ve had good days, which come in as many varieties as granola. Good days are when someone sends you home with a recipe that works. Good days are when you go home and figure it out for yourself. And good days are also the ones whe…