I’ve got a recipe for a simple, traditional, lots-of-ways-to-serve-it dish from France (scroll down — it’s a fun one), but first, notes from where I am now.

I’m back in CT, where everything is in bloom if a little wilty from the high heat and scarce rain. The waterfall behind our house is down to a trickle, which means the herons don’t come to fish. But there’s corn at the farm stand, although I’m told it’s been rough — the corn was late coming in and the season for it will be short. All the more reason to have corn as often as possible, like daily. It’s funny, I was going to tell you about how I cook corn and give you my favorite corn chowder recipe, but a scroll through the xoxoDorie Archive showed me that I’ve already done that. In fact, the post with the corn tricks and treats starts almost exactly as today’s letter to you – I’m just back from Paris and trying to eat my weight daily in corn. Evidently, I’m a corn loyalist.

And I seem to be a corn-cake enthusiast, too. I didn’t know that I had so many corn-centric recipes until I flipped through the index of DORIE’S ANYTIME CAKES. Look what turned up:

Honeyed Corn Cake

Cafuné Corn Cake

Apple-Cheddar Corn Cake, Maple Syrup, Too

Corn Toasties

Cafuné Corn Cake in Dorie’s Anytime Cakes , illustrated by Nancy Pappas

And speaking of turning up …

I’ll be on the road with ANYTIME CAKES starting on the book’s birthday, October 21. If you and are I going to be in any city at the same time, I hope we’ll get to meet (or see one another again). Chatting with readers is one of my favorite parts of cookbookery. All the info — or at least as much as I know now — is here.

In grandmother’s suitcase

Did you ever play the game, “In Grandmother’s Suitcase”? You start with the letter A and say, “In grandmother’s suitcase, I packed an (let’s say) apple.” And the next person says, “In grandmother’s suitcase, I packed an apple and a ‘something that begins with a ‘B.” And on through Z. Well, this grandmother doesn’t pack a lot of stuff — I’m not a shopper.

But here’s what happens when you start kids off with the good stuff — they want it again. And again. At least this has been the case with Gemma and VV: the only thing they always ask me to bring them from Paris is macarons from Pierre Hermé. And while they’re open to tasting all the flavors, they always want a rose-raspberry Ispahan. The kids have good taste. My standard bring-back is a 4-mac tin for Gemma, a tin for VV and a tin for their babysitter. Linling wisely gives Gemma and VV just one tin and tucks the other into the fridge for the proverbial rainy day. I wasn’t there when the girls got their first tin, but Linling caught them on camera and it was sweet — they shared the little stash. It made my heart sing. VV was 3 in April and Gemma will be 5 tomorrow, and even though they’re good sisters to one another — VV always talks about “Gemma” with a mix of love and awe, and Gemma always puts her arm around VV in the nicest and most protective way — they’re not always sharers. But this time … sweet!

Of Paris and its most iconic foods

I’m always drawn to foods with a story, foods that pass through generations or that have roots in a culture. If all my history lessons had been linked to food, I might have remembered more of them. I’d already begun writing to you about cervelle de canut, a dish with very specific ties to a city, when I started reading Chris Newens’ debut book, Moveable Feasts: Paris in Twenty Meals. The book is out in Europe — I got my copy at The Red Wheelbarrow Bookstore in Paris, where I heard Chris speak. In America, we can preorder the book and wait until it lands in February [Bookshop / B&N / Amazon]. It’s a beautifully written and cleverly observed book by someone who clearly loves both Paris and food. In the book, Chris searches for the food in each of the city’s 20 arrondissements that he thinks fits the district best, expresses its particular culture or ties in most closely with the ethos of that little piece of Paris. The task must have been daunting — one food! just one — but the results are delightful.

Chris Newens reads from his new book at The Red Wheelbarrow bookstore in Paris

After reading it, I wondered if I’d pick cervelle de canut to rep its birthplace. And then I gave up the game, knowing that having to choose just one of anything is not something I do easily. Nor, happily, anything I must do. Phew.

Cervelle de Canut – it’s not what I thought

The first time I had cervelle de canut was when Daniel Boulud and I were working on The Café Boulud Cookbook. I’d never heard of the dish, and I’d certainly never seen it in a restaurant, although I was already a Paris regular. But then, rustic cervelle de canut would be a rare find in a Paris bistro. Like Daniel himself, it’s a native of Lyon, the city sometimes called the stomach of France, and the one known for its bouchons, unfussy bistro-like restaurants made most famous by women chefs, “les mères.” Lyon is a city for food lovers with hearty appetites. It was the home of one of France’s greatest chefs and Daniel Boulud’s mentor, the late Paul Bocuse — the must-visit covered market in the center of the city carries his name — and, as beautiful as the city is, it feels a little ragged around the edges, not decked out for photo ops and not ready to give up its tripe, sausages, charcuterie and rough-cut patés for anything dainty. For a great intro to Lyon and its strong food culture, read Dirt by Bill Buford [Bookshop / B&N / Amazon].

When Daniel told me that we were going to make cervelle de canut, I could only understand the word “cervelle” — I knew it meant brain — and I could only imagine that we’d be cooking something I’ve always felt a little squeamish about. When the full name gets translated, it’s even a bit more bizarre — cervelle de canut means “the silkweaver’s brain,” a reference to the long-gone silk workers who were plentiful in Lyon. Happily, the dish sporting the scary, kind of cannibalistic name is a simple, comforting mix of fresh cheese (fromage blanc is what’s used in France, but ricotta’s a fine stand-in), lots and lots of herbs, splashes of oil and vinegar and some garlic too. Don’t you think it could have been the inspiration for Boursin? I do.

Two sightings in one month: Cervelle de Canut must be a trend

I think I’ve told you what an editor once said to me: “See something once, it’s interesting. See something twice, it’s a trend.” I think she was exaggerating (wait, did she say you had to see something three times?) and I’m pretty sure that cervelle de canut is not headed trendward, but I did have it twice in as many weeks in Paris.

The first time was at the Bistrot Paul Bert. It was an entrée (a starter) and it was served as simply as we’d serve it at home: Spooned into a ramekin, placed in the center of a plate and surrounded by freshly dug radishes from the Paul Bert potager in Normandy. The next time was at Chez Marcel, a place as close to a Lyonnais bouchon as you’re likely to get in Paris. There, you find it at the top of the dessert menu — it’s meant as a kind of cheese course. The portion is always generous, and I always try to get someone to share it with me, but it’s a tough sell when the chocolate mousse is so good. And so, I savor it solo, running hunks of baguette through it and finishing it off with what’s left of dinner’s wine.

Cervelle de Canut at Bistrot Paul Bert (left) and Chez Marcel, and its competitor, chocolate mousse

And that’s the thing with cervelle de canut — it can show up at just about any point in a meal. I’ve served it as a dip with raw vegetables (think crudités); as a starter spooned over tomatoes or smoked salmon (or both); as part of a salad — in the Café Boulud Cookbook, it’s paired with a frisée salad; as a sauce over something meaty. I loved it topping a Salle Pleyel Burger. It’s a great utility player. For a lighter completely not-authentic-to-anything-or-anywhere dish that’s reminiscent of cervelle de canut, take a look at my Ricotta Spoonable.

Scroll down to grab the recipe for cervelle de canut, which is, very much like soupe au pistou, more an “au pif” affair than it is a by-the-rules recipe.

Forage around at the market, find something in your fridge, follow your instincts, your pif (that would be your nose) and your cravings and mix-up something fun on a whim. It’s summer!

