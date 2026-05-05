xoxoDorie Newsletter

xoxoDorie Newsletter

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susan goldberg's avatar
susan goldberg
1d

What a chock-full-of-information post! Great recipes/great ideas. Wishing you, Dorie, and everyone celebrating Mother’s Day a special May 10th!🌸❤️

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Hetty Lui McKinnon's avatar
Hetty Lui McKinnon
13h

Thank you Dorie, so happy you enjoyed the asparagus and avocado recipe. Sorry to have missed you at Cherrybombe. I was at SF cookbook week. Hopefully see you soon! Sending hugs 🤗

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