Hello! Hello!

I hope you weren’t as surprised by May as I was. I knew it was coming — of course I did — I just didn’t realize that it was coming so soon. Or that it would bring Mother’s Day along with it. I was going to say, “I hope you weren’t counting on me for gift ideas,” but it turns out that I’ve got more than a few and they’re gettable in time, the time being May 10 in America, just in case your calendar is as mish-mashed as mine. But before I get to Mom’s Day, jewelry, asparagus, gardening (a rarity for me) and books, I want to give you a quick look at the joy that the last week of April brought.

The food world’s in good hands

One of my favorite days of the year is the Saturday in April when Cherry Bombe’s Jubilee comes to New York. It is a full day of inspiration and a chance to remember what we can do when we come together to encourage one another. I always meet new people. I always see old friends (since there are about 1,000 women at Jubilee! it seems miraculous that we find each other). I always learn something new. And I always cry a little — happy tears, touching tears, tears that come from being moved by other women’s stories. If you can’t get to Cherry Bombe, you can subscribe to the Cherry Bombe newsletter or listen to the Cherry Bombe Radio Podcast, hosted by founder, Kerry Diamond (I adore her) and the podcast that Jessie Sheehan hosts for bakers, She's My Cherry Pie. I’ve been a member of the Bombesquad from the beginning — I love what they do. I also always forget to take pictures at Jubilee — I’m too busy chatting and hugging; happily, other people remember.

Still soaring from the joy of Jubilee, I returned to Connecticut for the Second Annual “It’s a Woman’s World,” event organized by Stephanie Webster, the founder of CT Bites, and Chef Jes Bengston. The event was created to celebrate “women in culinary” and, for the second time in just as many days, I looked out at all the “food women” and thought that the field was in excellent hands. I was thrilled to be the Guest of Honor at the event because it gave me a chance to thank the women for all that they share, their knowledge, talent, kindness, generosity and for the community they’ve created — it inspires me. I also got to marvel at how impossible this (or Jubilee) would have been when I started out —we’d have had only enough women to fill a dorm room. Again, I didn’t take pictures. But here’s a few thanks to Stephanie.

Photos courtesy of Stephanie Webster / CT Bites / It's a Woman's World

About those Mom’s Day gifts

Out of the blue, I was given a gift that I love so much that I’m planning on giving it to others. I had just gotten to Jubilee, when the amazing Sally Ekus (if you are at all interested in working on a cookbook, then The Not-So-Secret Agents, Sally’s newsletter, should be on your must-read list), handed me a little canning jar (it was adorable, but I put it down and lost it — sorry) with a necklace inside. Other than my wedding rings and a watch (I use the timer when I’m cooking), I rarely wear jewelry, but I haven’t taken this necklace off since I got it. It’s not only delightful, but Delicacies, the company that makes it and other food-related jewelry, donates at least 10% of their profits to organizations fighting hunger. Here’s the little “Baked In” card that came with my beautiful cherry necklace. Thank you Delicacies, Sally and the fabulous Grace Young, who has worked with the company.

And look at what the wonderful people at Delicacies are doing for us:

A SPECIAL TREAT for xoxoDorie subscribers: Use code Dorie20 on May 5th and 6th for a 20% discount and any orders received by noon EST on May 6 using that code will receive upgraded shipping to FedEx 2-Day Air without additional cost, so your pieces will arrive in time for Mother’s Day.

Since I didn’t make a list, I’ll be turning to great lists compiled by others. I love reading A Week in Paris (it lands on Monday, when I need Emily’s humor most, and now she’s got a Friday Edit, too) and was delighted that she put together a Gift Guide. And, of course, you can always count on Jenny Rosenstrach from Dinner: A Love Story for good lists — she’s got one now. I know I’m coming to this — and to you — late, but not so late that we’ve missed our chance. Scoot around Substack and see if there are some subscriptions that might make good gifts. If your giftee is a food-and-wine person, take a look at this list. Some of my go-to newsletters are Cookbookery Collective, Meg Zimbeck’s Paris by Mouth, Lindsey Tramuta’s The New Paris Dispatch, Felicity Spector, Jordan Smith’s Save Me A Slice, and Lauren Collins’ Lettre Recommandée — gosh there are so many. I refer you back to the list. Or consider making a contribution to a helping organization in honor of mom or the person you love like a mom — it’s what I do every month in honor of you, my readers, for Friendship Food Week, and what I like to do for holidays.

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Books are the gift that keep giving

When in doubt, when not in doubt, whenever, books are the good-for-everything-and-everybody gift. I’m going to try to pull together a good spring cookbook list for you (Jenna Helwig’s got the best list), but in the meantime, take a look at my bookstore on bookshop.org or click over to Kitchen Arts & Letters and browse their outstanding selection of cookbooks. There are so many great cookbooks to choose from, but if you’re looking to surprise a chocolate-lover then you’re in luck: David Lebovitz’s newest book, The Great Book of Chocolate Revised, comes into the world today [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon].

If mom’s not a cookbook-type, then maybe she’d love the new journal from Ajiri Aki. Like her first book, Joie: A Parisian’s Guide to Celebrating the Good Life [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon], it’s all about joy: The Joie Journal, A Guided Journal for a More Joyful Life [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon].

And while we’re on the topic of journaling, don’t forget that Jane Bertch, who writes the Prompts from Paris newsletter, offers her journaling prompts as a free download. Thinking about journaling reminds me of a classic that touches on journaling and goes deep on creativity and inspiration, Julia Cameron’s The Sound of Paper [Amazon]. Hmm, I didn’t plan on writing about journaling, but while I (unintentionally) am, here’s a link to a story from The Guardian that ran last week.

And if mom — or you or someone you care about — loves gardening and gardens, put Stephen Orr’s newest book, The Gardener’s Mindset [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon] on your list. It’s just out today and everything about it is beautiful. Also, spending a little time with the book and Stephen’s wonderful writing is a respite from the clangs and clashes of daily life.

Asparagus!

And speaking of gardening … there are asparagus in mine! I take their return every spring as a miracle and a gift. Plant once, eat forever after. The problem — if you can call it that — is that, like everything in nature, they’re untamable. They come up when they’re ready, not necessarily when you are. And they need to be cut when they need to be cut, so you just might be eating asparagus a few days in a row. As I did.

One night I made a recipe from a book I love, The Chinese Way [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon] by an author I love, Betty Liu. It was Rigatoni with Saucy Stir-fried Lamb and Asparagus, and the next night I made a salad of raw asparagus with avocado by the fabulous Hetty Lui McKinnon who, it turns out, inspired Betty’s recipe. An all-in-the-family asparagus duet. And because I made these dishes for dinner, and because I made them without thinking about how great it would be to share the recipes with you, I just snapped a couple of pictures “for the record,” so I’d remember what I cooked. Sorry — I wish they were better.

Rigatoni from Betty’s recipe

And then, because they were so good, I wanted you to have the recipes. If you scroll down, you’ll find Betty’s recipe. No step-by-step images, just Betty’s good instructions. And if you want to make Hetty’s salad — and I think you should — you can find her recipe here.

Asparagus and avocado salad from Hetty’s recipe

Whatever you plan to do this week, I hope it will include hugs given and gotten. Hugs were some of the best parts of my past week. Never underestimate their power.

📚 📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, Baking with Dorie, and Everyday Dorie.

📋 You can also find more recipes in the xoxoDorie archive:

RIGATONI WITH SAUCY STIR-FRIED LAMB AND ASPARAGUS

Adapted from The Chinese Way by Betty Liu

Photo: Betty Liu for The Chinese Way

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

Here’s what Betty said:

My friend Hetty McKinnon, author of To Asia with Love and Tenderheart, points out that a stir-fry can top not just rice, as it traditionally does, but any starch. Here, I make a bold, saucy stir-fry of asparagus and crispy ground lamb seasoned with warm spices that is quickly married to rigatoni in the wok.

[Since Betty wrote this, Hetty has published another terrific cookbook: Linger.]

Note from Betty on the pasta: You can use any large, textured pasta that sauce will cling to, such as fusilli or cavatappi, instead of the rigatoni.

Here’s what I’ve got to say: I made this dish on the spur of the moment because I discovered that my asparagus needed cutting (see above) and so I had no time to shop for it. Turns out I had everything, except the lamb. But I had sausage and so I used that and we dug in happily.

Serving: We had enough for leftovers, which I polished off the next day.

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS

Kosher salt

1 pound (455 g) rigatoni [see above for pasta choices]

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 tablespoon black vinegar

1 teaspoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon neutral oil, such as canola or grapeseed

12 ounces (340 g) ground lamb

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon minced peeled ginger

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon hot paprika

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black

pepper, plus more as needed

8 ounces (225 g) asparagus, tough ends trimmed, sliced on an angle into 1-inch segments

1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon crème fraîche

Lemon wedge

2 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

DIRECTIONS

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the rigatoni, stir to prevent sticking, and cook until al dente. Scoop out 1 cup of the pasta water and set aside. Drain the pasta and toss with the sesame oil to prevent sticking. Set aside.

Mix together the soy sauce, oyster sauce, black vinegar, and maple syrup in a small bowl.

Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add the neutral oil and heat until it shimmers. Add the lamb. Use a spatula to press it against pan for maximal contact so it gets crispy bits and the fat renders. Cook undisturbed until the lamb is crispy and browned, about 3 minutes. Use your spatula to break it up into bite-sized pieces and turn to brown other side, about 2 minutes.

Add the garlic, ginger, cumin, paprika, salt, and black pepper, tossing to combine. Add the asparagus and stir-fry until it is green and tender but retains a crunch, about 3 minutes.

Add the soy sauce mixture and the reserved pasta cooking water to the pan. Stir and simmer for 5 minutes or until reduced to about one third. Add the cornstarch slurry and continue to simmer until thickened, another 3 minutes.

When the sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, add the pasta and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

Turn off the heat, and finish with a swirl of crème fraîche, a squeeze of lemon, and the scallions and serve.

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