While today’s story has nothing to do with Paris (although here’s a link to one that does), I wanted to get it to you before I head back to America because you’re going to want to put FOOD52 SIMPLY GENIUS on your holiday gift list and Flourless Fudgy Brownies on the table. While you’re waiting for news from Paris, here are a few sweet pics —

Postcards from Paris

Now That's Genius!

Have you ever merrily chugged through a recipe and been stopped in your tracks by a little technique? A new way of doing something? A tip? A trick? A flip of proportions? The addition of some ingredient that seems oddball until you realize that it’s magic. You don’t find them all that often unless you’re Kristen Miglore, or unless you’re cooking or baking from one of her Genius Recipes. Kristen’s job — her mission — is to hunt for recipes with a spark of genius and then share them with us. The way she gathers recipes, calls our attention to what’s brilliant about them, helps us to see how we can use the little g…