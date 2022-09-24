Hello! Hello!

My husband, Michael, thinks that doing the New York Times crossword puzzle every morning is social media. He doesn’t have any accounts and has never wanted them. But every day for the past two weeks, ever since I sent out the recipe for The Daily Bread: White Bread Edition, he’s asked about the bakers who’ve made it. Wanted to see all the bakes. Taken a real interest in the first-timers, the people who’d never made bread before, never used yeast before, but baked a loaf. He’s almost as Mama-Bear proud of all the bakers as I am. And as you are for yourselves. This has been a great project.

Bakers are posting their breads everywhere – I love it! – but if you want to get the full picture, take a look at Bake and Tell, our baking group – it’s kind of amazing.

BREAD FOR THE COOKIE-BUTTER OBSESSED

It all started a few weeks ago, when I was working on getting The Daily Bread into the newsletter. I was thinking about BLTs and French toast. Bread puddings and panzanellas. Croutons an…