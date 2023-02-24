Bonjour! Bonjour!

Almost a year after I first came up with this recipe for a spicy, super-aromatic beef stew and sent it to you from Paris, I made it again (I’m in Paris again), and, of course, I discovered a couple of new things in the process. I love that when I tweak something, I can share it with you. For me, being in touch with you like this is one of the joys of newslettering.

When I read through that old post (it’s below with the recipe), I realized that things are the same here now as they were then — at least they are weather-wise: One day, I get excited about the blooming forsythia, and the next day I’m walking around in my puffer. What’s not at all like last year is that blizzards are sweeping across America — the reports say that even Los Angeles will see snow! Pull out your Dutch oven, it’s time to stew. Again.

Photo: Mary Dodd

Go French // Go Big

When I told the butcher what I was making (he was surprised by the miso and soy and didn’t know anything about gochujang — I’m goin…