Bonjour! Bonjour!

The heat. The heat. The heat. It’s all anyone talked about in Paris last week. Oh, and the World Cup. The heat has been … I’m not even sure how to describe it. Unrelentingly brutal. Frightening. Dangerous. Kind of unbelievable — can it really be this hot? And can it be this hot for so long? It’s not easy to find humor in day after day of oppressing heat and of living with the shades drawn (this part is really getting to me), but Olivier Giraud, the comedian behind How To Become Parisian, makes me laugh. Minutes after I’d written to a friend that it was so hot that I was sure I could cook a steak on my balcony, Mr. How-To actually did! Well, he cooked it on his zinc roof just down the street from my zinc roof. He has cooked a beautiful crepe and a couple of pretty eggs, too. I think this was the most-sent-to-me-ever post — thanks to all my friends who thought of me.

Happily, Paris is a city of parks, big ones and charming pocket-sized ones too, so I duck into a green space when the cabin fever gets too bad. You can pretty much always find a park — and during this spell, the city has kept some parks open around the clock — but you’ve got to count on the goddess of good fortune and your lucky charm to find a cool restaurant. Air conditioning is not widespread in Paris and certainly not reliable. Take a look at the setup captured in a post by the always-reliable Meg Zimbeck and Paris by Mouth.

Not surprisingly, we’ve been eating at home, mostly salads and lots of fruit, especially melon. It’s the season for golden Charentais melons, delicious on their own and so good in that wonderful sweet-salty way topped or wrapped with prosciutto. Cracked black pepper and olive oil are optional.

When the temperature dropped to 91°F at 10 p.m., that’s what we ate on the hot-enough-to-cook-a-steak balcony.

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I miss being in the kitchen

On Thursday, it hit 103°F and I thought I would melt. I kept making ice cubes; I drank an ocean of water with ginger (have I ever mentioned that I don’t like plain water?); I dunked my head in cold water and regularly put a cold towel around my neck; and I mostly stayed in with the blinds down, the chug-a-lugga roll-around a/c on with two fans in the living room and the rest of the small apartment closed off. It was unpleasant — actually, it was a lot worse than that — but in the throes of all of it, I found myself wanting to go into the (96°F) kitchen and make something other than melon and a salad. The feeling was crazy, but it was real. Cooking and baking at home are so much a part of my life, so much a part of my everyday, that after a bit of downtime, I’m antsy and want to get my hands back in the dough (as the French say).

Good sense and Michael got the better of me — I didn’t turn the oven on. But I did make something — a no-bake chocolate dessert!

The heat aside (if only … ) making the cake/terrine/dessert — I’m not sure what to call it — was just what I needed. It was incredibly simple, fun to put together and chocolate! And it gave me a moment to look at Trish Deseine’s cookbook, I ❤️ Cake, which I bought when it came out in 2009 and never baked from. (I’m not even sure that I even cracked it open.)

NO-BAKE NOTABLES FROM THE ARCHIVE: THE CRUNCHY

Is everything cake?

When I started working with chefs in Paris and then living here in the 1990s, I was convinced that Trish Deseine had to be more than one person: I saw her work everywhere. She wrote books, she created recipes for magazines, she turned up at big events, she had a business. Most important of all, she had talent. She was an Irish woman living in Paris and she could seamlessly combine Anglo practicality with French style. Her recipes were never fussy and always enticing — they jumped borders. And the selection she’d chosen for this book fascinated me. Since I recently wrote Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, a book of simple kitchen cakes, and found myself fooling around with what I could “legitimately” include as cake, it was terrific fun to find Trish feeling much freer. Like I did, Trish includes madeleines and brownies as cakes, but there’s a chapter on tarts and oodles of cookies, too. Maybe I’d misunderstood the title. Perhaps I ❤️ Cake didn’t mean to announce a book of only cakes. Maybe it was a loud and definitive declaration of Trish’s affection for cakes … and all kinds of other sweets too. It’s spirited.

NO-BAKE NOTABLES FROM THE ARCHIVE: THE CREAMY

Cookbook Roulette

I pulled the book off the shelf almost in the same way that I came to Cara Mangini’s The Vegetable Eater a couple of weeks ago: I ran my fingers across my bookcase and stopped here. A reader cleverly termed my new game, Bookshelf Roulette and I’m crazy about the name and crazy about the serendipity of it all: I had no idea that the book would have a generous selection of no-bake recipes. My roulette spin and the weather became a lucky match.

The recipe I landed on is similar to a French marquise au chocolat, a dense butter and chocolate blend that’s molded in a cake pan — think thick ganache, even though there’s no cream. Trish adds crumbled Petit Beurre cookies and store-bought meringues and I did too. But as I mixed it, I kept thinking of all the other things that would be great in the cake. Scroll down for the recipe and some ideas for playing around. You’ll think of others I’m sure.

1938 advertisement for LU Petit Beurre via Wikimedia Commons

Oh, and it’s luscious. Luscious is really the word that best describes its creamy richness — I love how it melts in your mouth. And it’s also fun, lots of fun — it’s nice to have the meringue and cookie bits turn up here and there. They go soft in the cake, but they still pop in with texture and surprise. Also, it’s so pretty!

Do you spin?

I got so many great responses to the idea of cookbook roulette. Now I’m curious: Have you tried it? Drop a comment to let us all know — tell us how you did it and what book you landed on. If you made a recipe — tell, tell. Extra credit for that.

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I hope that wherever you are, you’re comfortable and safe. Being in the eye of the storm, so to speak, has made me think of safety, something I’ve been lucky enough to take for granted. These moments demand respect.

📚 📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, Baking with Dorie, and Everyday Dorie.

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GÂTEAU AUX PETIT LU

Adapted from I ❤️ Cake by Trish Deseine

Marabout (2009), French ed. available on Amazon

For all its good looks and great taste, this cake couldn’t be simpler to make—it’s a stir-it-up-then-chill-it wonder that delivers creamy, rich luxury with a soupçon of fun. The recipe calls for Petit Lu or Petit Beurre cookies and meringues, but it welcomes everything from toasted nuts and plumped dried fruit to M&M’s or broken Kit Kats. It’s a high/low player.

I turned to this cake when I was itching to make something, but it was almost 100°F in my Paris kitchen. I was in and out of the hotbox in about 15 minutes, and we’ve been nibbling the cold treat ever since. Tuck this recipe away for the dog days of summer, then pull it out whenever you want something elegant to top off a dinner or a holiday fête—it’s good anytime, in any season.