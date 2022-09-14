Hello! Hello!

This recipe, which I love (you know that I wouldn’t send it to you if I didn’t), comes from the first chapter of BAKING WITH DORIE, “Breakfast, Great Starts to Every Day.” It was one of the recipes that I worked on during the earliest days of the pandemic and I’m convinced that even though the times were singular, this recipe’s origin story is probably the same as every other recipe for anything baked with bananas: I created the recipe because I had overripe bananas. Every time I’d pass them in the kitchen, I’d tell myself that I had to do something with them and finally I did. Then, because we reached for them every morning, I dubbed them “breakfast squares,” thereby giving everyone (unneeded and unasked-for) permission to have cake in the morning.