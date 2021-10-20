Baking with Dorie is here!
It's BwD's birthday and time to bake along
Hello! Hello!
Today is my book birthday! Or is it my book’s birthday? Either way, it’s exciting because today’s the day that BAKING WITH DORIE comes into the world for real and true. No more sneak peeks. No more teases. It’s here! Ready for us to bake together. To get chocolate smudges on the cover, flour here and there and butter marks everywhere.
