Bonjour! Bonjour!

After the fourth — or maybe it was the fifth — time I told my friend Jennifer McLagan how crazy I was about the pavlova she’d made for us in Paris, she shrugged me off, saying, “Clearly, you’ve never had a real pavlova.” Jennifer, one of the most talented cooks I know and one of the most difficult people to compliment, says she doesn’t love most sweets. You might believe her if you looked at the books she’s written — Bitter, Bones, Fat and Odd Bits — but not if you’ve had dessert at her home.

Although, thinking back, you’d be hard-pressed to call any of them sweet. There was the gorgeous summer pudding, a dessert involving bread, berries and courageous unmolding. And the rhubarb crumble, which was rightfully tart. Given her propensity for pucker, I wouldn’t have tagged her for a dessert that couldn’t exist without abundant amounts of sugar. But there it was, majestic in its simplicity. And intriguing. I’d never seen a pavlova like Jennifer’s. I was convinced she’d baked marshmallows into the bottom.

Meringue + cream + fruit + national pride, a ballerina too

The dessert is named for the Russian ballerina, Anna Pavlova, and is thought to have originated at a celebration for her in Australia or New Zealand. I scrolled through the wiki entry for pavlova in search of an answer, quit when my eyes glazed over and happily accepted Jennifer’s call that the honor goes to New Zealand. Given that Jennifer is Australian, I figured she’d only concede if the facts were compelling.

There are probably a million variations on a pavlova, but there are only three elements: a meringue base, whipped cream and fruit. Each of which is easy, but all of which need a bit of your attention, especially the meringue.

Photos: Jennifer McLagan

The magic of a properly made meringue for a pavlova is its thick, soft, marshmallow-cushy base — a marvel, really — and its thin, crackly outer shell. When you read the recipe (scroll down), you’ll see the small amounts of “extra” ingredients that are added to the meringue, so that you get the soft-crisp balance. And also, the easy way to get the perfect bake.

Given that the pavlova shell is, by necessity, sweet, Jennifer doesn’t add sugar to the whipped cream filling. It might feel like a sacrilege, but what it really is, is smart: without sugar, you get the cream’s slight tang. As for the fruit, Jennifer’s favorite is classic: passion fruit, which is characteristically sharp and, because of its little seeds, texturally interesting. Although she did allow that raspberries are good, too.

Playing around: The good, the less good and the giggles

When Mary Dodd made Jennifer’s pavlova, she played a berry game: she started with raspberries, then added blueberries and blackberries. And yes, of course, it was a hit. Me? In typical me fashion, I decided to do everything on a whim and, to add to the fun, to do it kind of in public. I’d made the meringue ahead — you have to! I’d chosen to top the pavlova with raspberries, and they were cleaned and in a bowl. I’d also decided to mash some berries and put them on the pavlova under the whole berries. This was not a bad idea, but then, it wasn’t a great idea either. I should have made a coulis/purée — it would have looked better and tasted better too: not everyone was a fan of raspberry seeds. Finally, I had whipped the cream ahead and had it in the fridge. I should have whipped it firmer, if only so that it would look prettier in the pictures I took to show you, but by the time I needed it, the kitchen chaos and giggles had begun.

I should have known that my friends, Francine Farkas Sears and Tricia Wilber, both super-good cooks, wouldn’t let me go into the kitchen alone to assemble the dessert. And so there we were, three people, three cameras clicking, me fretting over the lumpy berry mash, and Francine balancing on a stepstool trying to get the best shot. It couldn’t have been more fun, and it couldn’t have been a better or more delicious end to the evening (which included Peter Som’s hoisin and gochujang meatballs from his book, Family Style — recipe coming soon).

Pavlovas — and other meringues — I’ve known and loved

Pavlova in Melbourne, Australia

I love that Paris has not one, but two (at least two that I know of) shops that specialize in meringue: La Meringaie, which even sells pavlova kits in the supermarket, and Aux Merveilles de Fred, which specializes in little (and bigger versions of) sweets made from meringue disks, whipped cream and some “marvelous” finishers, like coconut or chocolate flakes.

La Meringaie boxed pavlova (1-2) // Pavlovas from La Grande Épicerie (3-4)

And I’ve gotten in on the meringue-merriment, too. While I remembered my recipe for Little Marvels, inspired by Aux Merveilles de Fred, I’d forgotten that I’d also made small pavlovas — both recipes are in Baking with Dorie [Bookshop / B&N / Amazon]. (Those of you who’ve been with me for a while, know that I can’t keep track of the recipes in my books, or even here in our newsletter — too many, too many, and always something new.)

Little Marvels and pavlovas from BAKING WITH DORIE // Photos: Mark Weinberg

Go forth and Pavlova! And if you’re so pleased with yourself that you send pics of your pav to friends near and far — it’s what I did — send one to me too.

A GLORIOUS PAVLOVA