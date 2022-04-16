Hello! Hello!

I don’t think of myself as an envious person. but about a month ago I turned green when my Paris friends started posting pictures of start-of-the-season asparagus. You can keep the diamonds and pearls. I’ll take the asparagus, thank you. Part of the reason I want them is their flavor, of course, but in large measure it’s spring that I’m after. People say that robins are the harbinger of spring, but really, robins are the bringers of false hope. They turn up and just about trill, “Curb your expectations – you could get a bunch of cold snaps before you even see the tip of a crocus.” It's asparagus that are the bearers of truth – see them and you know it’s spring. And me? I’m ready for spring. Bet you are, too.

Since I live in New England (our planting zone is 6), my asparagus plants won’t be doing anything for a while and so I really didn’t expect to be making anything with asparagus for a few weeks. But the other day I walked into Bishop’s Orchards, a local farm market, and…