Hello! Hello! and yes, I’m just back from Paris (and I’ve got a lot of Paris things to tell you about - coming up soon).

I know this won’t surprise you, but when I sent you the recipe for Quick (Rough/Blitz) Puff Pastry and asked if you’d like the recipe for the apple tart that Priscilla Martel and I made with our dough, you said YES!

I finally got around to writing it for you and I hope you won’t be disappointed when you see it — it’s almost not a recipe! It reminds me of the kind of No-Recipe Recipes that Sam Sifton collected into a cookbook and often included in the Wednesday edition of his NYT Cooking Newsletter. He now writes the newsletter twice a week — the ingenious Melissa Clark writes it splendidly the other days; it’s still free and still a terrific read.

With this tart, once you’ve got the dough, the recipe is essentially: roll out the dough, cover it with apples and bake. I’ll give you more details, but if you’re raring to go, you don’t really need a lot more info. The dou…