Hello! Hello!

I keep thinking of the Wordsworth sonnet that opens with “The world is too much with us.” I had to memorize it in middle school (we called it junior high back then) — I think it was the year after the class poem was Sea-Fever by John Masefield. I can no longer recite the poems, but over the decades the idea of the world being too much in my life has returned often, sometimes, as it has recently, with a rhythm that seems insistent. In the poem, the line ends with a comma; in my brain, there’s a bold exclamation point. Yes, the world is too much with us, too angry and too uncaring, too loud, terrifyingly loud, too close and too unwilling to listen to so many of us. It’s not a time to withdraw from the world, but it is a time to find respite, a word I draw on more and more these days. For me, what makes respite has remained constant: family, friends, time in the kitchen, time with my work, and time with you and our community. That I have loving people in my life means everything to me. I’m grateful that I have work that brings me happiness and connection, that what I do in the kitchen focuses, concentrates and calms me and that, even after all these years, I can still giggle when I make something delicious.

World Peace Cookies // Spiced Nuts // Harissa Lemon Loaf // Biscotti

And I made a bunch of delicious things this week because, yes, I’ve been in the kitchen more than usual. I think I’m on safe ground betting that you’ve been clocking overtime in the kitchen too.

Random delicious bakes made a lovely apéro spread to share

If I had to pick a highlight, I’d say it was Danielle Sepsy’s chocolate-chunk scones from her new book, The Scone Queen Bakes [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon] — scroll down for the recipe.

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Three apples = a tart 🍎🍏🍎

Making an apple tart because there are three apples on the counter is a little like taking the long, long way home. I could have just warmed one of Michael baguettes, sliced the apples and grabbed some cheese and it would have been great, but it wouldn’t have delighted Michael as much — and it wouldn’t have been as much fun for me. And so, very much on the spur of the moment, I made a crust using the Proust Sister’s recipe and a batch of streusel. Instead of pressing the crust into a 9-inch pan, I made a 6-inch tart, a better size for a family of two. When it was gone, which was that day, Michael asked what I’d done with the rest of the dough, another way of asking if I’d make another tart. (The dough is rolled out and in the freezer, ditto the streusel — the next tart will feel like taking a shortcut.)

Chocolate for breakfast, part I (fun on a budget)

Whenever flat (flattened?) croissants, a Korean-bakery invention (I think), became a “thing,” I saved a how-to reel about them and then never looked at it again. But last week, I was in NYC and found a gorgeous flat croissant at Tous les Jours, an outpost of a French-Asian bakery chain. With tax, it came to almost $6, steep compared to my gold-standard croissant from Pierre Hermé in Paris (where a plain croissant costs a little more than 3 euros, or about $3.50, which is more than most all-butter croissants in town and also better than most). The croissant had been pressed super-thin, caramelized and embedded with a pecans. It was delicious. Really delicious.

Then, in a from-the-sublime-to-the-ridiculous situation, I was at Costco, where a dozen butter croissants cost $5.99, or 50 cents each, inexpensive enough for me to play around. Following my instincts and instructions on TikTok, I rolled the croissant as thin as I could. I used my heavy pin (the one I used to make crackers) and got it thin, but not as thin as the one from Tous les Jours, then I made a mix of equal parts softened salted butter and brown sugar and spread it on both sides of the flattened croissant. I warmed a nonstick skillet over medium heat, put the croissant (I worked with one croissant at a time) in the center of the pan, covered it with a sheet of parchment and then weighed the whole thing down with my favorite Staub Dutch oven. I gave it two minutes, which was enough to beautifully caramelize the bottom. I flipped the croissant, covered it, weighed it down and cooked it for another couple of minutes.

Just writing to you about this makes me happy — I was so tickled by what I’d done. It was beautiful, it was delicious and it was fun.

And it was just a smidge better with a brush of melted chocolate (which I decided on after I’d already taken a giant bite out one end) — it made an already luxurious breakfast pastry even more luxe.

Chocolate for breakfast, part II (a great scone)

I’m just going to jump to the punchline: Danielle Sepsy’s Coconut Chocolate Chunk Scones from The Scone Queen Bakes are terrific! Big and beautiful. They’ve got a tender, cake-ish crumb and a lovely top crust with a bit of crunch. And they’ve got flavor. Real, take-another-bite flavor.

Photo: Nico Schinco

As the title announces, Danielle is known for her scones and I love that she’s got a dozen recipes for scones, one for each month of the year — of course I made the April scone, which echoes the ingredients of Danielle’s mom’s favorite candy, Mounds. (May’s scone is lavender-lemon, if you want to plan ahead.) But Danielle and her company, Hungry Gnome, know that we crave all kinds of sweets, and so the book includes recipes for muffins, cookies and cakes, too. I’ve got my eye on the Apple Biscoff Cheesecake Bars and the Blueberry Crumb Muffins, which Danielle says is the most popular item on her menu.

Coconut Chocolate Chunk Scones / Biscoff Cheesecake Bars / Blueberry Crumb Muffins // Photos: Nico Schinco

Because the scones were so good — and because I’m nice — I grabbed a scone and stopped at Ashlawn Farm Coffee on my way to pick Michael up at the train station and then, at 2:57, there I was, like a character out of a 1950s sitcom, standing on the platform with a smile and a welcome-back gift.

The next morning, it was chocolate for breakfast. The morning after, too.

Bake some scones. Hug some people. Try to make the world a better place.

More scones in the archive:

📚 📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, Baking with Dorie, and Everyday Dorie.

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COCONUT CHOCOLATE CHUNK SCONES