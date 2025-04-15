Hello! Hello!

Before I tell you a story this week, I’ve got some questions for those of you have children or grandchildren and especially for those of you who work with children: What are the things you love to do with kids? What’s your best advice for keeping little ones involved? Do you have a favorite way to “record” what you do with children? I’m not new at this, but I sure am rusty. Please leave all ideas in the comments. And thank you!

Weekend activities

Whenever “The Kids” — that would be Joshua, Linling, Gemma and VV — come to spend the weekend, I can be sure of only one thing: Gemma (age 4+) will want to make pancakes or waffles for breakfast and VV (age a-minute-shy-of 3) will want to join in. Gemma will want to mix the dry ingredients together and VV will take charge of the wet and giggle when the eggs falls into the bowl with a plop. They’ll both ask for the maple syrup to be poured into the little square of their bento-ish plates that’s just below the round where their milk cups go. A couple of weekends ago, we made pancakes and cut them into hearts, waffles — the machine made them into hearts — and eggs on the griddle, which was just hot enough that the eggs could slide along the surface and then, in a red-light-green-light-freeze moment, stop in their tracks and set in their peculiar ameba shape. The baby apple galettes were the surprise of the weekend. I didn’t see them coming.

Remember the apples we made?

That was Gemma’s question, and my response was, “nope.” What apples? When? I truly had no idea what she was talking about, but I got out two apples and asked her if I needed to cut them: “Yes, cut them like smiles, please.” And then? “We need cinnamon.” (The girl loves cinnamon!) “And let’s add maple syrup.” We did. Finally, we tasted the apples and, no surprise, they were sweet. When I added lemon juice and asked if the slice tasted good, she tasted very carefully, so carefully that I couldn’t get a quick answer. “I can’t tell yet,” she said, “It has to reach my belly.” When the apple landed, she declared it good and nibbled a few more just to make certain.

Now we make a pie

A pie? Really? Turns out that while Gemma hadn’t mentioned it at the start, the reason we were making the apples was because we needed them for a pie. Call me a bad grandmother, but I couldn’t face making a pie. We’d already done a bunch in the kitchen, we had places to go and things to do and so I turned to what I knew was closest to a pie, but so much quicker and easier to make: A galette, sometimes called a rustic tart or a crostata; dough wrapped partway around something delicious. It’s the wrapping that makes it look rustic — it’s impossible to lift a circle of dough up and against a pile of filling without having the dough fold over on itself, pleat and end up ragged and a little rough. It’s impossible and you really wouldn’t want it any other way: It’s the pleats that give the tart its charm.

Galettes I've made and loved before

We made more cinnamon apples and then we made the galette dough by hand (scroll down for the recipe). Well, Gemma did — I just stuck my hand in the bowl to check progress. We divided it in half and VV climbed up on a step-stool for the roll-out. A quick romp outdoors, lunch, a nap and then it was time to get serious. I pulled the rolled-out dough from the fridge — dough needs naps, too — free-handed a circle in the center of each piece and the girls filled the circles with apple smiles, each in her own way, both very neat and, as Gemma rightly declared, beautiful.

The best part: Hug, hug, hug

I think the next part — the folding the dough up around the filling — was my favorite. The girls lifted the dough and pressed it against the apples. Lift and press and admire. Lift and press and admire. And then, when the dough was all in place, it needed a little patting, a little pressing to make sure that the pleats would stick to one another. I told them to hug the dough and just like that, we invented a new technique. We are now all dough-huggers and our galettes are all the better for it. We brushed the dough with water, sprinkled it with sanding sugar — a lot of sanding sugar — and baked them. We ate them warm, but by then, no one was thinking of taking pictures.

No, this was the best part

As good as the hugging was, there was one moment that was better. After Gemma and I made the first batch of her apples, I wrote the recipe and printed it out. When I gave her the paper, she was a bit puzzled. She saw and knew the word “GEMMA” and then she sounded out the rest of the recipe’s name and the ingredients and there was another hug — this time it was Gemma hugging her recipe to her chest before running off to show it to everyone and to ask me to read the directions to her. Proof again that “the power of the word” is still strong. Also the power of apple smiles and kind-of pies.

Galettes for grown-ups: The dough and the anything-you-want “stuffing”

I love my galette dough because it’s kind of a cross between pie and tart dough. It’s sturdy like tart dough and flaky like pie dough. It’s also easy to work with, tasty and simple to make sweet or savory. It’s just about an all-purpose dough — a recipe every pie/galette/crostada/tourte/pot-pie maker should have.

This is the dough I use for fruit galettes and also vegetable galettes. (It’s the dough I use for the Spinach-Mozzarella Pie with [fabulous] Parm Crumble — have you made it?) And, if you decide to roll it out like a pizza and not to fold up the edges, you can layer it with whatever you’d like, pretend you’re French (if you’re not) and call it a tarte fine — just brush a slick of something delicious over the dough and shingle on thin slices of whatever you’d like. I like this potato and apple combo that I made for NYT Cooking (I’ve removed the paywall).

Scroll down and you’ll find the recipe for the dough and an apple filling and then, it’s all up to you. Play with what you like, with what you have or with what you dream up. And if you play and bake and dream with some kids — let me know what you discover.

SWEET OR SAVORY GALETTE DOUGH

APPLE GALETTE

Adapted from Baking with Dorie by Dorie Greenspan [Bookshop / B&N / Amazon]

Playing Around by Gemma Tao Greenspan

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

The apples: Follow this recipe or freehand Gemma’s Cinnamon Apples (see Playing Around)

The applesauce: Make your own or use a thick store-bought applesauce

Makes 6 to 8 servings

INGREDIENTS

About 1 1/4 pounds (565 grams) sweet apples, such as Golden Delicious, Fuji, Gala or Mutsu (3 to 4 medium), peeled, halved and cored

Juice of 1/2 lemon (more or less)

1 tablespoon sugar, or more to taste

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 recipe Galette Dough, rolled into an 11- to 12-inch round and chilled (see above)

1/2 cup (120 ml) thick applesauce (see above)

Turbinado, sanding or granulated sugar for sprinkling

2 tablespoons or so honey or apple jelly for glazing (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Center a rack in the oven and preheat it to 400 degrees F.

Working with one half apple at a time, lay the halves cut side down on a cutting board and slice crosswise into pieces that are about 1/4 inch thick (a little thinner is fine). Toss the slices into a large bowl and sprinkle over some lemon juice. Add the sugar, cinnamon and ginger and stir everything around until the apples are coated. Taste a slice to see if you want more lemon juice or sugar. Let the apples sit while you work on the dough. (You can keep the apples at room temperature for up to 1 hour.)

If the dough isn’t already on a piece of parchment, slip it onto one now (or onto a baking mat) and then slide onto a baking sheet; if necessary, peel away the top piece of paper. Spoon the applesauce onto the center of the dough and spread it out evenly, leaving a band of about 2 inches bare all around. Using a slotted spoon (or your hands), lift the apples out of the bowl and onto the applesauce, mounding them in the middle.

Pick up the edges of the dough and fold them up against the apples. As you fold, the dough will bend, ruffle and pleat on itself, and that’s what you want. Don’t worry about being neat or about getting everything even. If you see any cracks, fix them by smoothing them with a little water on your finger. If there’s any liquid left in the bowl, pour it over the apples. (You shouldn’t have a lot, but if you do, just pour over 1 to 2 tablespoons of it.) Brush the dough lightly with water and then sprinkle with turbinado sugar.

Bake the galette for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the apples are tender—poke them with a skewer or the tip of paring knife to test. (Check at 30 minutes and loosely tent the galette if you think the crust is browning too quickly.) Slide the baking sheet onto a rack.

If you want to glaze the apples, warm the honey or jelly (add a splash of water to the jelly) until it liquefies (you can do this in the microwave or on the stovetop), then brush a thin layer over the apples. Wait until the galette is just warm or reaches room temperature to serve.

STORING: You can keep any leftovers at room temperature overnight and munch a slice, still cold, for breakfast, or reheat briefly in a 350-degree-F oven before serving.

PLAYING AROUND: GEMMA’S CINNAMON APPLES

Gemma’s recipe doesn’t have exact measurements, so keep tasting. Start with 1 1/4 pounds apples and instead of sweetening them with sugar, use maple syrup; omit (or keep) the ginger and keep the cinnamon. Because these apples end up syrupy, it’s best to drain them before using them.

