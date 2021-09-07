Hello! Hello!

Tonight marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year and, as with all new years and so many celebrations, it’s meant to include something sweet. Many families dip apples in honey, a lovely tradition. But in our family, every celebration gets cake. You know what Julia Child said: A party without a cake is just a meeting.

And while I’ve got a long newsletter in the works for you for tomorrow, I wanted to jump in with a recipe that’s good any time, but particularly nice for now; for Rosh Hashanah, the holiday that welcomes in the new year; for Labor Day, which is the unofficial end of summer; for the start of school, which I think of as the official beginning of fall; and for apple season, which has begun in my part of Connecticut.

It’s a Bundt cake, and for me, someone who saves the frosting and fuss for birthdays, Bundts are treasures – the shape of the pan is just about all the decoration you need. I drizzled the cake with a little confectioners’ sugar icing, but a dusting of…