Hello! Hello!

As many of you know, I’ve been working on (and soon have to finish the manuscript for) my next book. It’s all about simple cakes and I’ve been baking away, making loaf cakes and bundts and cakes with fruits and nuts and also cakes with nothing but the basics: butter, flour, sugar and eggs. It’s been fun — except when it’s not. Except when I can’t make what’s in my head come out of the oven just the way I imagine it. I’ve got a cocoa loaf cake that’s making me nuts and that I might give up on. Sometimes admitting defeat — or at least setting a project aside for a little a while — is a good alternative. With luck, it’ll free brain space for something new and delicious.

But truly, I digress, because the cake I want to tell you about today is one that always works. And it’s worked for almost 30 — count’em — years! Pierre Hermé’s Ligurian Lemon Cake made with extra-virgin olive oil.

Because I’m always working on something new, I rarely go back to older recipes, no matter how much I love them. And that was the case with this cake. I probably wouldn’t have remembered it if at least three people, in response to hearing that I was working on a book of simple cakes, didn’t ask me if I was going to make an olive oil cake. The question took me by surprise. What was the big deal with using olive oil in a cake? Oh, not to say that when Pierre Hermé gave me the recipe, so that I could make it doable for home bakers for our first book together, Desserts by Pierre Hermé, I wasn’t surprised. I was stunned! I’d never made a cake with 2/3 cup of olive oil in it before.

Pierre Hermé’s Ligurian Lemon Cake in Desserts by Pierre Hermé

Since that time, I’ve made many, many more cakes using olive oil, but with few exceptions (my Olive Oil Brownies being one), like Pierre, I didn’t think to put the ingredient in the recipe’s name.

Obviously, there was something I wasn’t seeing in this. Turns out, there was a lot of somethings I was missing. Olive oil cakes were now popular enough that The Pancake Princess, who taste-tests recipes, made a bunch of EVOO (extra-virgin olive oil) cakes — find her round-up here and here — including the beautiful cake from one of my all-time favorite people, bakers and cookbook authors, Joanne Chang, founder of Flour Bakery. Remember this beautiful cake from our newsletter? (Paywall removed!)

Also, while we’re thinking back to olive oil cakes we’ve known and loved, how about this beauty from another favorite author, Julia Turshen. Her cake uses polenta and pear baby food and it’s wonderful. (Here’s the link to the recipe in the Archives.)

Pancake Princess made the olive oil cake from Maialino, which Food 52 featured — you can find the recipe here.

And, she made the olive oil cake that made me realize I’d been living under a rock, the cake story from Kylie Jenner that I’m assuming started this delicious cake-wave!

littlehouseconfections A post shared by @littlehouseconfections

I was excited to have finally joined the 21 st century! So excited that I decided I’d bake the cake and try to figure out what made it a sensation, other than the fact that anything Kylie Jenner does causes a sensation — including how she cuts a cake. For starters, the cake, from LA’s now-closed Little House Confections bakery, is so pretty. That heavy layer of confectioners’ sugar is pretty. (I think that they turned the cake upside down so that the surface is flat and you get a nice layer of sugar.) And that rosemary sprig is a striking touch. And the crumb is beautiful — the cake is golden, like a good yellow cake, and the crumb looks tender.

I couldn’t wait to make it! And then I discovered …

I’d already made a cake very like it. Years ago. Many years ago. This olive oil cake is Pierre Hermé’s olive oil cake’s kissing cousin.

The way recipes move through the world — and algorithms — fascinates me!

And so, I’m putting — or re-putting — another olive oil cake into the world: PH’s Ligurian Lemon Cake.

While you’ve got the option to sugar the top, and if you do, follow Little House’s lead and flip the cake over, I love what Pierre does with this cake: He lets it cool and then makes a quick one-egg-white meringue, swipes it over the cake and browns it. I browned mine in the oven (for about 30 seconds too long), but it’s a good job for a kitchen torch. There are also raspberries — they’re great in the cake.

And yes, if you want to cut a circle out of the cake in Jenner fashion, go for it — it’s awfully cute.

Off to thank the algorithms for reminding me of this cake — it’s nice to have this old friend back in the kitchen.

xoxoDorie is a reader-supported newsletter. Upgrade to influence more baking trends or click here to manage your subscription.

PLAIN OR FANCY LIGURIAN LEMON CAKE

Adapted from Desserts by Pierre Hermé, written by Dorie Greenspan

Click here for printable recipe

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

The olive oil: Pierre suggests an extra-virgin olive oil from Liguria, which has a mild flavor, but of course this is up to you.

The lemon zest: While you’ll get wonderful flavor by grating the lemon zest into the bowl of sugar, you’ll get an extra bit of texture if you remove the lemon peel with a zester and then finely chop it before mushing it into the sugar.

The butter: The butter should be warm when you add it to the batter, so if you melt it ahead of time, you might want to give it a quick reheat before adding it.

The upside-downer: The cake domes and bakes pale, so you might want to flip it over, especially if you’re going to serve it with a heavy layer of confectioners’ sugar on top.

I’ve added a few notes to the recipe; you’ll see them in italics — DG

Makes 10 to 12 servings

INGREDIENTS

For the cake

1 3/4 cups (238 grams) all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup (200 grams) sugar

Zest of 2 lemons (see above)

4 large eggs, at room temperature

3 tablespoons whole milk, at room temperature

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

7 tablespoons (99 grams) unsalted butter, melted and still warm (see above)

2/3 cup (160 ml) mild extra-virgin olive oil (see above)

About 1 pint fresh raspberries

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting (if you don’t decorate with meringue)

For the meringue (optional)

1 large egg white, at room temperature

1/4 cup (50 grams) sugar

Confectioners’ sugar

Fresh raspberries or a mixture of berries, for serving (optional)

DIRECTIONS

To make the cake: Center a rack in the oven and preheat it to 350 degrees F. Coat the interior of a 10-inch round cake pan or springform pan with baker’s spray, or butter it, dust the interior with flour and tap out the excess. (I lined the pan with parchment — it’s kind of become a habit with me — but it was unnecessary here.)

Sift (or whisk) the flour and baking soda together and reserve.

Place the sugar and chopped (or grated) zest in the bowl of a stand mixer (or in a bowl that you can use with a hand mixer — I made the cake this time with my Breville Hand Mixer, which I bought thanks to a tip from the smart and talented Claire Saffitz) and rub the ingredients together between your fingers until the sugar is moist, grainy, and very aromatic. Fit the bowl onto the mixer with the whisk attachment in place (if you’re using a stand mixer), add the eggs, and beat on medium-high speed until the mixture is pale and thick, about 3 minutes.

Set the mixer to its lowest speed and beat in the milk. Add the dry ingredients, beating only until they are incorporated, and then add the lemon juice, warm melted butter, and olive oil, again beating only until blended.

Pour about one third of the batter into the prepared pan — it should be just enough to form a thin, even layer. Top with the berries, then pour on the rest of the batter, using a spatula to gently spread the batter so that it runs between the berries and just covers them. You’ll have a very thin top layer of batter, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.

Bake the cake for 30 to 33 minutes, or until it is pale golden (the cake doesn’t really brown on top) and pulls away from the sides of the pan; a tester inserted into the center of the cake should come out clean. Remove the cake from the oven and immediately unmold it onto a cooling rack; invert so that the cake is right side up and allow it to cool to room temperature. Once cooled the cake is ready to dust with confectioners’ sugar or decorate with meringue. (If you are going to skip the meringue and top with confectioners’ sugar, consider flipping the cake over and sugaring the flat side. You could also slice away the domed top of the cake, so that you’ve got a steady base.)

To decorate the cake (optional): Center a rack in the oven and preheat it to 475 degrees F. Place the cake on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Working in an impeccably clean, dry mixing bowl, beat the egg white until it holds soft peaks. (You can do this by hand or with a mixer.) Add the sugar in a slow, steady stream and continue to beat until the mixture forms firm glossy peaks. Immediately spread the meringue over the top of the cake using a metal icing spatula or a spoon. Dust the meringue with confectioners’ sugar and bake for 4 to 6 minutes (if you do this in a toaster oven, as I did, set the temperature to 460 – 465 degrees F, to compensate for convection heat, and check early and often — 2 minutes might be enough). Alternatively, you can brown the meringue using a kitchen torch. Top the cake with berries, if you’re using them.

Keeping: Unmeringued, the cake can be wrapped in plastic and kept at room temperature for about 4 days or frozen for up to 1 month; thaw in the wrapper. However, once the cake is topped is meringued, it should be stored in the refrigerator and eaten within 2 days — of course, the meringue-topped cake is best the day it is made. (Well … I wrapped my meringued cake, kept it at room temperature and it was still delightfully nibbable on day 3.)

📚 You can find more recipes in my latest book Baking with Dorie.

👋 Say hello and share what you're making on Facebook and Instagram.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Join BAKE AND TELL, our very own clubhouse so we can bake — and share— together. It has great recipes, riffable ideas & so much to learn from each other.