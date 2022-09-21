Hello! Hello!

I spent the summer of 1995 (so long ago and kind of yesterdayish) in Cambridge, MA with Julia Child shooting the PBS series, BAKING WITH JULIA. Over the course of eight weeks, 23 bread bakers and pastry chefs made their best dishes in Julia's kitchen and I took a million notes on it all so that I could go home and write the book.

Although we’d sometimes cook dinner with the chef who was in Julia's house to film, lunches were always brought in by a caterer. And while I can’t remember what they were, I can clearly remember what they weren’t – they were never pasta salad! Oh, except the one time it was and the caterer wasn’t asked to come back. Julia’s only criterion for food was that it had to be delicious. But pasta salad? Hmmm. I wonder if we could have snuck Odette Williams’ fresh, bright, almost-like-antipasto salad past Julia? It certainly passes the delicious test.