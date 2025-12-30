Hello! Hello!

And it’s almost 2026. As always, but maybe more so now, I feel that I’m starting a new year with loose ends that would take more time than I’ve got to tie up. Loose notes and scribbles that need more words. More places I wanted to go and people I wanted to see and hugs I wanted to deliver. There are always extra hugs. It can be frustrating — I’m still a listmaker who likes ticking things off — but I think that having a life so full that I can’t fit everything into it is a sign of great good fortune and something I’m deeply grateful for. And so, it’s what I wish for all of you.

And while I’m wishing, I wish you a better memory than I have.

I had a good thought – twice

When I was pondering what would make a good end-of-year recipe for you, soup kept coming to mind. Specifically, a soup that my family has loved for a long time: Chestnut, Celery Root and Apple Soup. It’s warming and generous and has the same soothing effect as hot chocolate after a hike in the snow. I made the soup, stopping to take a few pictures before passing it around the table and sending some home with friends. And then, when I sat down to write about it, I discovered that my good-idea soup was such a good idea that I’d already made it for you. Almost exactly three years ago. I went back and looked and it’s a good letter, full of information on chestnuts, and of course the recipe’s there.

When I made the soup this time, I used packets of Galil chestnuts that I’d bought at Costco. Chestnuts can be so expensive, but these were very reasonable and made a really good soup. (You can find them at various places online, including Amazon). Also, as I was putting the soup together, I was thinking about the celery root. Pipe up if you disagree, but I think celery root (sometimes called celeriac) doesn’t get enough love.

It’s readily and almost always available — both of the supermarkets near me in semi-rural Connecticut can be relied on to have them — and yet, every time I pick one up, someone is bound to ask me what it is and what I use it for. Since it’s nubby and gnarly and a little hairy and often a bit sandy, it’s not the prettiest vegetable in the bin. And since you need to cut off the outer “skin” (don’t try peeling it — going at it with a knife is the easiest and most efficient way to prep it), it’s hard to know what you’re getting. But the vegetable’s sweet flavor (like parsnips) is worth the game and fun to play around with. I think it made its name among American cooks in the French import, celery rémoulade, julienned celery root in a sharp, creamy dressing (here’s a recipe for it from David Lebovitz), but it can be roasted whole, in slabs, like steaks, or cubes (Ottolenghi roasts it with sweet chili sauce — such a good idea) and tossed into stews (I add it to chicken in the pot and sometimes use it in this sheet-pan tagine.)

Here are some pictures of my soup from 2022 and from 2025. This year, I made the soup super-smooth by whirring it in my stand blender. If you love this soup the way my family does, you’ll love it rough or silken.

2022 vs 2025

Some ideas for year-end treats, sweet and salty

When I finally searched the xoxo Dorie Archive — it’s where I found the first appearance of my beloved chestnut soup — I discovered that this is newsletter number 299! I also found some recipes for treats that would be nice for now, New Year’s Eve and just about anytime in 2026.

Two Dips: Ricotta spoonable and Pimento cheese

A message from Santa and a wish from me

I spent Christmas with Michael, Joshua, Linling and the girls. We packed away the menorah and put presents under the tree. We made cookies for Santa and put them out with carrots for the reindeer. The last thing we did on Christmas Eve was check in with the NORAD Santa Tracker — next year I’ll make sure to have a globe nearby. When we woke up, we knew Santa had come. The cookies were munched, the carrots were gone, he’d left presents for all of us and a note for Gemma and VV. In his note (written in cursive — an almost-lost skill), Santa thanked the girls for leaving treats for him and his reindeer and told them that they should be kind to each other. Reading the note he’d written in Gemma’s small notebook, being kind to one another seemed like both a simple suggestion and a powerful possibility. What if he left that message for everyone. What if everyone took it to heart.

I’m going to keep Santa’s words in mind as I start the new year. Also, my mother’s. She would always say, “I wish for you what you’d wish for yourself.” And I’m going to wish you what I wish for myself and those I love: A year of health and joy, kindness, peace, love and deliciousness, one that’s so full that you can’t squeeze anything more into it.

Thank you for being such a wonderful part of my full year. Onward to the next.

