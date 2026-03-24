Hello! Hello!

Oui, it’s au’revoir “bonjour” and hi to “hello.” But before I start getting used to jumping into the car to shop for anything and making “real” plans with friends rather than grabbing a coffee in a nearby café, there’s chocolate mousse.

A restock trip to Costco

While I made today’s recipe in Paris, it’s a dessert that can be made anywhere and served in any season. And no matter whether you pile it into a big everyone-dip-in bowl or scoop it out daintily, it’s definitely a dish to share, which is why I’m making it this month’s Friendship Food. And, as I do every month, I’m making a donation to a helping organization in honor of you, my cherished readers. Once again, I’m contributing to World Central Kitchen to support the extraordinary work they are doing to feed millions of people in dire need. That the number of people who are dangerously hungry grows by the day, and that the countries torn by war, natural disasters and famine multiplies frighteningly fast, makes their work more crucial than ever.

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One mousse after another …

Last week I mentioned my multiple meatball meals, one of which included madeleines baked by Brian Hart Hoffman and chocolate mousse bought from Chapon. I’d never bought mousse before and, after a few spoonfuls and yums all around the table, I was pretty sure that I’d never make mousse again. HA! I misjudged myself. I made mousse a day later. Chapon’s mousse. From a recipe printed on their shopping bag.

The shopping-bag recipe turned out a Goldilocks mousse: not too sweet, not too dense, not too rich, just right. Not that I don’t have a soft spot for a compact mousse, the kind that borders on marquise or terrine, but this one had a kind of whispery lightness that made it impossible not to go back for more. It was a lick-your-spoon-clean mousse that depended on the chocolate for all of its flavor and the egg whites for most of its texture. You only use one yolk, so the voluptuousness comes from the chocolate and the airiness from the whites, which are beaten with just enough sugar to ensure they hold their shape during folding. In the name of testing, I held back some of the mousse to sample over a couple of days. I also froze it, hoping it could double as ice cream, but nope — not rich enough. Scroll, scroll for the recipe, my notes and a pastry-chef idea for making a good mousse better still.

Recipes from the back of a box, a bar or a bag

In the moment, I was surprised that I was so excited about a giveaway recipe and so delighted that it was good. A beat later and a clutch of those gems popped to mind. Toll House chocolate chip cookies lead the pack, of course. And the very good recipe on the lid of the Quaker Oats box. (It does feel like the mother recipe, doesn’t it?) And wasn’t there a recipe for brownies on the back of a Baker’s chocolate box? (I’ve got a fun brownie twosome with a great backstory for you soon — I seem to be craving chocolate lately and a lot.) The first savory cake I ever made came from a recipe card I picked up at a cheese shop in Provence — I’ve been making that kind of cake ever since. And remember those delicious miso-sesame-white chocolate cookies from an off-the-wall recipe card? Oh me of little faith (and short memory — I’m calling it a hazard of always trying something new). All these and the “famous” Nestlé’s mousse ...

Chocolate and back-of-box baking from the xoxoDorie archive

Famous top-secret mousse

Shortly after we got our first apartment in Paris, we were invited to dinner at our friends Martine and Bernard’s apartment. Martine is the kind of host I long to be — gracious, calm and always prepared. When she comes from the kitchen, the platters are always beautifully arranged, the soup is always hot, and the ice cream is never drippy. She’s quick to share all her smart shopping and cooking tips — it would have taken me ten times longer to get my footing in Paris if it weren’t for Martine’s guidance — and when you ask for a recipe, she gives it to you. At least she did until the night I asked her how she made her chocolate mousse. “I’ll tell you,” she said, but she didn’t. And she didn’t after I asked her again. Then, one night, as we were leaving her place, she handed me a bar of Nestlé’s chocolate. When I looked baffled, she turned it over and pointed to the back wrapper, where the recipe for the “famous” mousse was printed. I called it Top-Secret Mousse when I told the story to NPR’s All Things Considered.

I made that mousse for years and then I pretty much stopped making mousse, until my Chapon adventure. Feeling just a little guilty that I’d left my old friend behind, I made the back-of-the-bar mousse too. It’s got two less ingredients than the Chapon mousse — there’s no sugar for the whites and no milk for melting the chocolate — and five more yolks! Where Chapon is airy, Nestlé is sit-up-on-the-spoon substantial. Each different. Both good. And really, once you commit to mousse, you need choices. I’m thinking Chapon for spring and summer; Nestlé for fall and winter. Mousse for all seasons.

Given how bleak and bare things still look in my part of Connecticut, we’re still in winter-mousse territory here.

Spring will come. Spring will come. Spring will come. And now, if I click my heels three times, maybe it will come soon.

📚 📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, Baking with Dorie, and Everyday Dorie.

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SHOPPING BAG MOUSSE