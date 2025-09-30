Bonjour! Bonjour!

Only 22 days until my new book Dorie’s Anytime Cakes is in the world. I’ll be celebrating its arrival in San Francisco IRL (deets here), thank you Omnivore Books, and then keeping the party going in a bunch of other cities (it’s all here). And I’ll be celebrating here with you all the time through magic. I know it’s ridiculous, especially since I think I was the first on my block to enter cyberspace, but even after all these years, I find our ability to form a community with the tap of a few keys extraordinary. Of course it would mean the world to me if you preorder the book and, if you can, come to one of the events — I’m saving up hugs for you — but I know that might not be possible. And so today I’m including a sneak-peek recipe from the book for all of us to bake and share.

When it comes to happiness, you can count on cake.

Bake some happiness

I love that the last line of my introduction to Dorie’s Anytime Cakes has become a kind of tagline for the book: “When it comes to happiness, you can count on cake.” When I wrote it, I certainly didn’t expect that it would have a separate life, but it’s a perfect sum-up of the book and the joy that I hope the recipes will bring bakers and those you share your cakes with.

And so, with happiness, the changing season and back-to-school on my mind, I’ve chosen the Fall Harvest Cake for our xoxoDorie friendship bake.

A cake for this season and others

The first time I made the cake I was in Paris. I’d just come from the market with yogurt from the cheesemonger, a bag full of apples and some clusters of grapes. I’d bought the fruit to eat, not to bake with, but when I put them on the counter, something about the way they looked together set to me thinking about cake and about all the ways I’ve played around with yogurt cakes. That initial cake was round and had raisins. The next one was square and had bits of dried apricot. Once I added cranberries (that was a Connecticut cake, for sure). And my most recent cake, made in Paris, had fresh and dried apricots, mirabelles, which are cherry-size yellow plums, slightly larger Reine Claude plums, like green-gage plums, and small golden-colored Chassalas grapes, which are table grapes, but earn most of their fame as wine grapes. This last cake was a summer-into-fall cake, a transitional treat, a play-aroundable cake. It was also delicious.

A picture-perfect cake

All of the recipes in Dorie’s Anytime Cakes were illustrated by the fabulously talented Nancy Pappas in a process that was completely new to me and to Mary Dodd, my long-time recipe tester. As I always did, I’d create a recipe, work on it until I thought it was perfect, write it and then send it to Mary to test. And, as Mary and I always did, we took pictures of what we made and how we made it. I’d send my process and finished pictures to Mary and then she’d send hers to me. For the most part, they’d be working photos — the kinds with a sink full of messy dishes in the background. Pictures like that were fine when my book was going to be photographed and when a food stylist would make the recipes on-set. But with this book, everything was different. We had to send Nancy *the* photo that she would illustrate.

Every few weeks, Mary and I would meet to look at our photos and to decide which one to send to Nancy. We had a lot of factors to consider in choosing — I’ll write about this soon because it was fascinating — but mostly we looked for the shot that would best show off the cake, and often it was a Mary-shot — thank goodness photography and styling are in Mary’s talent-pack. Sometimes we’d agree immediately and sometimes we’d spend a long time discussing the merits of one photo over another. The only thing that was never in question was our knowledge that when Nancy’s illustrations would arrive, they’d be joyful.

Because I have an early copy of Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, when I baked my last Fall Harvest Cake I could have a little fun — I could see my cake and the illustration side by side. Picture-perfect!

And here’s the original side by side — the photo sent to Nancy and the gorgeous painting Nancy sent back.

Happily, you can make this cake in just about any season — change the fresh fruits, change the dried fruits and the nuts, keep the grapes if you can and, if you can’t, just keep going. However you mix it up, it’ll turn out pretty and very snackable. Most of all, it’ll be sharable — please, please, let me know what you make.

FALL HARVEST CAKE

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

The fresh fruit: Use what’s in season and what you’ve got on hand. The recipe was written for an apple or pear, but I played around while in Paris.

The dried fruit: It’s nice to add small bits of dried fruit to the batter for surprise, color, flavor and texture, but the fruit’s got to be soft and the pieces have to be very small. So take scissors to the chunky bits and then give all of the fruit a quick soak in hot water and a pat dry, if it’s a bit tough. I like dried cranberries, raisins and apricots here, but choose your own mix or go with just one kind of fruit.

The glaze: Lazy-me warms the marmalade or jam and then brushes it on; more-energetic-me warms the marmalade or jam and strains out the chunky bits before using it to glaze the cake. The cake is prettier without the bits and tasty both ways.

Makes 9 to 12 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 cup (200 grams) sugar

1 lemon

1 medium pear or apple (see above)

1 1/2 cups (204 grams) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 cup (50 grams) almond or hazelnut flour

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1 large egg yolk, at room temperature

3/4 cup (170 grams) thick plain whole-milk Greek yogurt, at room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon pure almond extract

3/4 cup (180 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup (about 150 grams) moist, plump dried fruit, cut into small pieces if necessary (see above)

A small bunch of seedless grapes, stemmed (about 1 cup; 170 grams) and left whole or halved

A small handful of nuts (about 1/4 cup; 30 grams), such as sliced almonds, chopped pistachios, broken walnuts and/or pecans

About 1/2 cup (160 grams) lemon or orange marmalade or apricot jam for glazing (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Center a rack in the oven and preheat it to 350 degrees F. Coat the interior of a 9-x-9-inch baking pan that has at least 2-inch-high sides — this cake has a glorious rise —with baker’s spray and run a piece of parchment paper over the bottom and up two opposite sides. If you prefer, you can butter the pan, flour it, tap out the excess and line it with parchment.

Put the sugar in a large bowl and grate the lemon zest over it (hold on to the lemon for squeezing over the fruit). Reach into the bowl and use your fingers to squish and squeeze the mixture until it’s fragrant. [More on the smush trick here.]

Peel the pear or apple, cut it in half from top to bottom, remove the core and trim the top and bottom. Place the halves cut side down on a cutting board and slice each one crosswise into scant-1/4-inch-thick slices. Then cut each half in half down the center from top to bottom. Squeeze some lemon juice over the fruit to help keep it from browning.

Whisk the flour, baking powder and salt together in another large bowl, then whisk in the nut flour.

One by one, whisk the eggs and the yolk into the lemon sugar. You want to give the whisking a bit of energy and keep at it for a minute or two — you’ll feel the mixture thickening a bit. Whisk in the yogurt, followed by the vanilla and almond extracts. Whisking all the while, gradually pour in the olive oil and continue to whisk until it’s thoroughly incorporated. Pour it into the bowl with the dry ingredients and, still working with the whisk, gently stir until the mixture is smooth and homogenous — you’ll have a thick, shiny, kind of lava-ish batter. Switch to a flexible spatula and stir in the dried fruit. Scrape the batter into the pan and smooth the top.

Top the batter with the sliced pear (or apple) and grapes — arrange the fruit any which way or in whatever pattern you like, lightly pressing each piece into the batter to anchor but not submerge it. Scatter over the nuts and pat them down gently.

Bake for 55 to 65 minutes, or until the cake is deeply golden and pulls away from the sides of the pan when gently tugged; most important, a tester inserted into the center of the cake (find a fruitless spot to test) should emerge clean. Transfer the pan to a rack and let the cake rest for 30 minutes before unmolding.

To make the (optional) glaze: Heat the marmalade or jam with a few splashes of water in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring, or heat in short spurts in a small bowl in a microwave. Stir and add more water as needed to get a mixture that’s thin enough to brush on the cake. Using a silicone brush or a regular pastry brush, coat the top of the cake with a thin layer of glaze — I use a combination of brushing and dabbing to cover the bumpy nuts as well as the cake. Let the cake cool completely.

STORING: Wrapped well, the cake will keep at room temperature for 2 to 3 days — it’s the fruit that makes it somewhat fragile and not a prime candidate for freezing.

PLAYING AROUND: Later-in-Fall Harvest Cake

As it gets closer to Thanksgiving, you might want to change up the fruit a bit. Keep the pear or apple, but add some very thin slices of butternut squash. Keep the grapes — they’re such a terrific part of the cake — but add some fresh cranberries to the top of the cake. And, if you’d like, add a small handful of both fresh and plump dried cranberries to the batter.