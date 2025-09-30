xoxoDorie Newsletter

xoxoDorie Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth B's avatar
Elizabeth B
4h

I will be looking out for your new book in Toronto. Your harvest cake sounds delicious and I love the fact that various fresh and dry fruits can be used in this cake to make it slightly different every time. I also applaud your monthly donations and thank you for making us aware of Bake for Ukraine which is an important cause.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dorie Greenspan
alison's avatar
alison
6h

Wonderful recipe thank you! So sad you don’t have a Chicago date on your tour (yet?) so maybe a trip to Madison is in order! Congratulations on the new book.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sweet Times, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture