Bonjour! Bonjour!

Gesine Bullock-Prado, that woman who can do just about anything and make us want to do those things too, has a new book: My Vermont Table. It’s part memoir, part an ode to the wonders of Vermont and very much a cookbook. A really good cookbook. Its publication date is March 14, which would make it a Pisces, but in Vermont, it would be a child of the Mud/Sugaring Season, that time between winter and spring when the snows thaw, the roads become almost impassable and the grand consolation is the sap that runs from the maple trees. It’s when sugaring begins and maple syrup is made. It’s a hard season, but a joyous one, and there’s a whole chapter of exuberantly maple-y recipes to celebrate it. The chapter even includes instructions for Sugaring — Gesine calls it “a brave little recipe” because it takes a lot to do it (there are only a few of these in the book) — and a recipe for making your own maple syrup. And yes, there’s a recipe for pancakes to pour the syrup over.