Hello! Hello!

I’m guessing I speak for so many others when I say that I consider Melissa Clark a friend in my kitchen. While I’ve always loved her recipes and stories and the column she writes for The New York Times, I came to depend on her for inspiration during the long early months of the pandemic, when Melissa was publishing a new recipe every day for NYT Cooking. We were cooking every day and so was she. Many of us were cooking with more limited pantries than usual. She got that. And many of us were cooking more regularly, more often and for more people than usual. She got that too. Melissa always gets it. For all her training and her long and fascinating experience, Melissa is a home cook. And a pal to home cooks. It’s one of the many things I love about her. And one of the many things you come to recognize immediately in her latest book, just out a few weeks ago, Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals.