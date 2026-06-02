Hello! Hello!

I’m writing to you at the close of the Memorial Day weekend — remember that from last week? Or have you, like I, been thinking of all the to-dos and not the have-dones? The kids were here for the weekend and it was — as it always is — a treat! Waffles for breakfast! Heart-shaped, of course. Hot chocolate after a walk (in the rain) on the dam. Rice Krispies Treats, too — chocolate chips dotted across the top by Gemma and sprinkles in abundance thanks to VV. Mini golf. A trip to the garden center to get plants for the cups the girls made. And lots of reading time. Gemma, VV and I had a marathon snuggle-under-the-covers-and-read and then Gemma went off to read by herself. One day she was sounding out every letter and (seemingly) the next she was reading. Now she reads everywhere. All the time. Reading is a gift and having a new reader in the family is a joy.

Mostly salty

I’ve been working on a set of salty snacks for a project that’s a secret (not for much longer, I hope). It’s been so much fun and so interesting. Thank goodness it was also delicious, since delicious was the brief. And so, I’ve got salt on my mind, which could be why an off-hand comment has been flitting on the brim on my brain. I offered someone a World Peace Cookie and he said, “Oh, a chocolate sablé with some salt.” I wanted to say yes, it is, but nope, nope, nope, it’s not just a sablé with salt, it’s the cookie that made people pay attention to salt. When Pierre Hermé gave me the recipe in 2000, and when I made it the first recipe in my book, Paris Sweets (2002) — it was called the Korova cookie — it was revolutionary. Everyone who tasted it was surprised, even (or maybe most especially) pros. Back then, we were baking in the pinch-of-salt age. Now, a quarter of a century (how could that be?!?) later, when we almost reflexively sprinkle flaky salt over the tops of cookies and brownies, add a little fleur de sel (rare in the pantry then) or a noticeable amount of salt in anything sweet, we take it as a given, which is really, just as it should be now.

Photo: Davide Luciano

SABLÉS FROM THE ARCHIVE

Alain Ducasse and my first taste of fleur de sel

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about how I’d worked for the American edition of Elle Magazine in the late 1980s and mentioned that I had lunch every Tuesday at Le Cirque (and that I later got the recipe for their focaccia). And that I got to work with so many of the stars of French cuisine at the time. Among them was a chef who now has enough stars to claim his own constellation, Alain Ducasse. I can’t remember what the Ducasse story was about — it could have been a whole meal based on truffles, we used to do that kind of thing — but I clearly remember that one of the recipes was a beehive made of bucatini pasta and that each strand of pasta was stuffed. For these stories, I was sometimes the writer, sometimes the recipe tester and sometimes both. For sure I tested Ducasse’s recipes. I remember sitting with the chef and talking about this beehive — I also remember being grateful that I spoke French, particularly kitchen-French, well enough that we could work together. (I can’t count the number of times that I find myself thankful for having learned French — the language changed my life.) When I finished the recipe, the chef said to me, “If you’re ever in Monte Carlo [which was where he had his restaurant], let me know — I’d love to have you come to the Louis XV for dinner.” Who could have known that I’d be in Monte Carlo for an assignment just a few months later and that Michael would be with me.

It was Michael who said that I should call the chef. Me? I figured his invitation was just a bit of niceness and that he never imagined I’d turn up. But, nudged by Michael, I called (pre-cell phones/no texting), the chef answered and he not only invited us for dinner, he asked me to come early so that he could show me around his kitchen. It’s hard to remember things when you’re gobsmacked, but that kitchen … It seemed to be the size of a soccer field. It was as quiet as a cathedral and as fragrant as a field of wild herbs in Provence. And the breads! So many different kinds. Each so perfect. I didn’t take notes and I didn’t have a camera, so details are lost to time, but there were about nine courses in the dinner and, for each of them, Michael and I were given a different dish highlighting the same ingredient. I remember that we had a wine by Domaine de Travallon, then barely known, that the bodyguards for the people at the table across the gilded dining room drank Coke, and that when a small china bowl of salt was set down, a young busboy lingered just long enough to confidentially advise me to taste the salt on its own. “It’s called fleur de sel and it’s very special.”

At the Louis XV, Ducasse put the salt on the table for guests to use as they wished. It wasn’t until a few years later, when I began working with Pierre Hermé, that I learned how fleur de sel — and salt in general — could be used in sweets. Pierre told me that salt should be considered a seasoning in desserts just as it is in savory dishes. It made such good sense to me, but if it was news to me, it was practice to some others — I discovered a few chefs who played with salt in ways that were bold for the time, among them Arnaud Lahrer.

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Arnaud Lahrer’s munchables

Illustration for Pâtisserie Arnaud Larher in Paris Sweets by Florine Asch

It was Pierre Hermé you sent me off to meet Arnaud Lahrer, who’d worked with him at Fauchon (I just discovered that Lahrer is working with Fauchon again) and to taste the pastries that he was making in his own shop in Montmartre. I rode the 95 bus across Paris like a sightseer — the route winds past so many landmarks — and was greeted by the pastry chef with his signature cake. A small, square almond cake wrapped in almond paste, the Pavé Montmartre was meant to resemble the neighborhood’s famous cobbled paving stones.

Pâtisserie Arnaud Larher

While Lahrer’s job at Fauchon was to decorate wedding cakes and make elaborate sugar sculptures, he turns out to be a master of all things simple, the pavé, plain, unfrosted visiting cakes and the little cookies that won my heart so long ago and still make me happy: the croq-télé (scroll down for the recipe).

Illustration of the croq-télé from Pâtisserie Arnold Larher by Florine Asch

Croq-télé means “tv snack” and while you hardly ever hear anyone talk about “tv” these days, the snacks (croq is short for croquer, which means “to crunch”) are good no matter what you’re doing when you have them. Or with what. The other day, when the weather was prematurely summer-hot, Michael and I had them with rosé on the rocks — called rosé piscine or swimming pool rosé. A treat we plan to make a routine.

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The snacks are higgledy-piggledy nuggets of almond sablé, a particularly crumbly, sandy sablé, with enough crunch and salt to induce the potato-chip effect — you know, the “bet you can’t have just one” syndrome. When I first tasted these, I told Lahrer the saltiness seemed daring to me. Maybe daring to me, but not to him, since he was born in Brittany, where all the butter is salted and all the cookies are salty. He told me he was just continuing a tradition. If you love these snacks, then you can start your own tradition.

Michael and I are one week away from moving day — I’m sure it will all be fine. Like so many things, I’m expecting the in-the-moment will be easier than I’d imagined. As for the after, the this-is-real moment — and the boxes!! — hmm. I know it will be okay and it might even be easy. I’ll let you know.

In the meantime, snack and sip. Bake and share. And keep in touch.

📚 📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, Baking with Dorie, and Everyday Dorie.

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TV SNACKS / CROQ-TÉLÉ