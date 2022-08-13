Hello! Hello!

I’m always excited about a recipe that’s got a surprise. I love it when I can tuck something unexpected inside a cookie or a cake, add an ingredient that will delight someone even as they can’t figure out what it is, or find a way to coax every bit of flavor out of something. In this recipe – one my favorites and a really simple one from EVERYDAY DORIE – the surprise is the lemons! I use a lot of them – I consider 3 lemons for a dish that serves 4 a lot – and I use every little bit of each one of them.

YOU CAN SWAP EVERYTHING, BUT YOU’VE GOTTA KEEP THE LEMONS

The pasta recipe is one that’s easily played around with. The ingredients are very simple. There’s the zucchini – so right for summer, but swappable when fall rolls around. The shrimp – I always have frozen shrimp on hand, so it’s a natural for me in this dish, but you could skip them and go all vegetable, or choose another go-along, maybe shredded roasted/rotisserie or poached chicken, scallops or cubes of salmon, tun…