Hello! Hello!

It’s wrapped — not the Spotify year-ender, but the fabulous book tour for Dorie’s Anytime Cakes [Bookshop // B&N // Amazon // More]. There are so many people to thank, among them so many of you who came out to my events — I loved meeting you and putting smiles to names — bought my book, sent me messages, baked cakes and shared them with friends, family and all of us in cyberspace. The bookstores, the stars who were in conversation with me, the venues that hosted the events, the people at HarperCollins, my extraordinary longtime agent, David Black, and Carrie Bachman, the publicist I wish every cookbook author could have. It was a whirl and it was wonderful. I finished in Boston with Joanne Chang, who is remarkable in every way, at WBUR CitySpace. And there was cake — thank you Janine Sciarappa from Boston University. (Janine made the Holiday Bundt, the cake on the cover of my new book and, because she needed almost 300 portions, she made sheets of the cake, cut out squares and topped the glazed cakes with candied cranberries — so clever, beautiful and delicious.) The next evening there was a trans-Atlantic chat with Jane Bertch — merci mille fois Jane and Alliance Française. And then there was the family wind-down — a snowy weekend together and then a magical time at The Nutcracker with the girls. Bliss.

Friendship Food , when we need it most

Traveling around the country talking about cake is a privilege and I have never lost sight of how lucky I am to do work that I love and to be doing it for decades. Once again, you are a huge part of what makes this possible. So it is with an extra measure of gratitude that I sent a contribution to Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry this month in honor of you, my readers. I am boundlessly grateful to you. And, as I always do, I’m including a special recipe for you — this month it’s Nonnettes, a small holiday cake made famous in Dijon, a city Michael and I visited earlier this fall.

Nonnettes, illustrated by Nancy Pappas for Dorie’s Anytime Cakes

Dijon— it’s not just about mustard

Michael and I always say that we’re going to get to Paris and then plan an out-of-town weekend, and then we never do. We get busy and we’re happy where we are and then it’s time to return to Connecticut. And that’s fine, but we’re always so proud of ourselves when we actually make a plan and then keep it, as we did in September. (I’ve been waiting to tell you about this until the season was just right for one of my favorite treats from the city.) Dijon had been on our spring list, when our mission was to visit the Fine Arts Museum and see “The Mourners” — the more than 60 alabaster sculptures forming the base of two magnificent tombs for Philip the Bold (the first Duke of Burgundy), his son, John the Fearless, and John’s wife Margaret of Bavaria.

Our hope was to fall in love with one of the mourners, take as many photographs of it as we could and then, when we got back to Paris, it would become Michael’s first project at his first sculpting class. Alas, we couldn’t make the trip and so Michael worked from images he found in a book devoted to the sculptures and our autumn visit was for fun and pain d’épices — market visits, gougères and Burgundy wine too.

Michael's interpretation of the Mourners

Either I have a built-in homing device that points me to markets or all roads in Dijon lead to the covered market, but every time we turned around — or were turned around — there was the huge market with the high ceilings and beautiful iron work, built from plans by Gustave Eiffel, a native son. When we arrived early, the spices were mountains of color, the breads slightly warm, the mushrooms a still life, the cheeses glorious and abundant and the buvette, the “snack bar,” doing a lively business in knock-it-back strong coffee as well as oysters and wine. Oysters and crisp white wine in the morning in a busy market is a rare and wonderful pleasure. I’d just had coffee, so couldn’t see my way to oysters, but I have the best memories of standing at the bar in the market in Lyon one (very early, frightfully cold) morning and of sitting in the sun in Antibes’ market, both times slurping oysters with a glass of white.

Dijon is the city of mustard, but also of Kir — the mixture of white wine or Champagne and crème de cassis — named for its one-time mayor; gougères, which are served in restaurants but also sold in most bakeries (here’s a recipe for making them at home); and pain d’épices, which is not gingerbread, but is not not like it. Usually made with some rye flour and always made with a generous amount of honey, it’s the spice mix that marks it, although there’s no definitive blend of spices — it’s what makes the cake so interesting. Pain d’épices blends most commonly have cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and anise, but might also (and often) have black pepper and cardamom. The only sure thing is that the mix is heady. (Here’s a recipe from David Lebovitz’s website — it comes from the beloved baker, Flo Braker.)

Nonnettes — it’s their moment

As the train whizzed its way from Paris to Dijon, all I could think about was gingerbread — I remembered the Mulot & Petitjean shops from earlier trips and was ready for another visit. The fact that it was chilly and wet the day we arrived only made walking into the shop feel even more like entering Santa’s workshop. It’s a sad fact of our marriage that Michael doesn’t love gingerbread as much as I do, so I didn’t buy a huge slab, despite being tempted. Instead, I bought a small gingerbread with figs just for myself and a selection of nonnettes to share with friends.

Nonnettes were first made in Dijon, most probably by nuns — the name means “little nuns” — and are a small version of the pains d’épices that you can buy in slabs or loaves. They’ve got that same kind of rough (I mean this in the kindest way) texture and are more like bread than moist cake (very much like Grandmothers’ Honey Cake in my new book; recipe here), but they differ from the usual pain d’épices in two ways: they’re puck shaped and filled with thick jam. And they’re usually glazed. While I’m not positive that the glaze is an always-thing, I’m pretty sure that it was Mulot & Petitjean, founded in 1796, that popularized the cakes. I wonder what flavor the original jam filling might have been. I bought orange, apricot and black currant (cassis, as it’s called in French, is a very Burgundian berry; think Kir), but the shop sells nonnettes filled with clementine, lemon and raspberry jam, too. I regret that I didn’t buy the minis filled with raspberry jam and coated in chocolate. Another reason to return!

Nonnettes, from my home to yours

Until I can jump back to Dijon (or over to La Grande Epicerie) to restock, I make nonnettes at home. Because I couldn’t figure out how to make them puckish, I opted to bake them in mini muffin tins — they’re different from the “real” ones, but still adorable (more adorable?). As for the spice mix, I went simple with cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and black pepper. I alternated between orange marmalade and apricot jam for the filling, but you can channel your inner Mulot & Petitjean and change that up.

I made my nonnettes the way I’d make quickbreads, mixing the wet and dry ingredients together. For the wet, I made a honey syrup spiced with star anise and orange peel. It’s not bound by tradition, but it’s got that same headiness that I love in the original. Oh, and there’s a sugar glaze that seeps into the baby cakes.

Make these for the holidays, if that seems right for you. Make them “just because.” Or make them when the weather gets even colder (as it will for so many of us) and you long for something cozy and sugar plummy. Something that hums the carols of friendship.

NONNETTES