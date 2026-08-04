Bonjour! Bonjour!

Before I left Connecticut — a moment that seems both recent and long ago — I made an easy kitchen-counter dinner for friends. The dish came from Georgina Hayden’s new book, MEDesque, and I meant to tell you about it. And then, well, Paris and Paris, and heat and family and friends and more heat and, in between, other meals for friends and other food. But last week I made the dish again, this time for friends here in Paris — no kitchen counter and a couple of swaps for ingredients — and I loved it just as much and thought “I’ve got to tell you about it.” And I will — that’s the recipe for today — but this time, it needs a little explanation that was unnecessary just a few weeks ago.

The issue? The disconnect between the recipe’s name and the season. We’re in full-on summer and the recipe that I like so much is called Spring Meatballs, Pasta and Peas. If you need convincing that this is a good dinner for now (and ever after), I’ll do my best a little further on, but I want to talk a bit about what this experience brought to mind. Whodda thunk that some meatballs would send me back to so many of my own recipe titles.

Photo: Laura Edwards for MEDesque

In the Kitchen — in Paris and Stateside —with Dorie

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Sometimes you get really lucky

Coming up with names for the recipes you’ve created can be tricky. Sometimes you just get lucky. The best name ever for one of my recipes is World Peace Cookies and the name was given to me by a neighbor I ran into in the elevator, who told me the cookies (which originally appeared as Korova Cookies in my 2002 book, Paris Sweets) was so good that they could bring peace to the planet. On a lark, I recently described the cookie to ChatGPT and asked what might be a good name. It gave me names in different categories, thinking I might want to sell these in a bakery. Here are a few of its suggestions:

Dark & Salted

Black Velvet Sablé

Salt Kiss

Salted Chocolate Sablé

And its favorite: Noir & Sel

When I clarified that I wanted the name for a recipe in a cookbook, it said — quite rightly, I think: “It should help the reader immediately understand what they’re making, while still being evocative … I’d [that’s ChatGPT in the first person ⚠️] aim for a title that’s descriptive first, poetic second.” Here are a few of its suggestions:

Double Chocolate Sablés

Chocolate Chunk Sablés

Salt-Kissed Chocolate Sablés

And its favorite: Chocolate Sablés with Fleur de Sel

Good try and not bad, but nothing beats World Peace Cookies. Score 1 for us humans.

Some Recipes I’ve Made/Remade on Both Sides of the Pond

Most of the time, you do your best and hope

For most other recipes, the author (well, me) tries to do what AI tried to do — find a name that’s both informative and appealing. But after thinking about the explaining I was going to have to do offering you a spring recipe at the height of summer, I paged through some of my own books and realized that I, too, had “seasonalized” some recipes, and that maybe because of the title, I’d limited when you’d want to make them. Here are few that made me wonder:

✔ Spring Avocado and Berry Salad from Everyday Dorie — of course it would also be good in summer and early fall

Photo: Ellen Silverman | Get your copy of Everyday Dorie at Bookshop // B&N // Amazon

✔First-of-Fall Apple Bundt Cake from Dorie’s Anytime Cakes — it would be good all through the fall, natch

✔Summer Vegetable Tian from Everyday Dorie — best in summer, but not terrible in early fall

Photo: Ellen Silverman | Get your copy of Everyday Dorie at Bookshop // B&N // Amazon

✔Christmas Spice Cookies from Dorie’s Cookies — kind of nice whenever you want spice

✔Morning, Noon and Night Thanksgiving Cake from Dorie’s Anytime Cakes — good the day after, the day before and on all pumpkin-craving days

Illustration: Nancy Pappas | Get your copy of Dorie’s Anytime Cakes at Bookshop // B&N // Amazon

I trust my readers to know what they like and when they’d like it and I figure that they’ll be bound more by their own appetites and what ingredients they can get than by a title, but still … The name of the recipe is what sets you dreaming. And so we come to Georgina Hayden (as we have before), her new book and those Spring Meatballs.

MEDesque: Everyday Recipes with Mediterranean Roots

If you loved Greekish, as I did, then I’m sure you’ll love this new book — same deliciousness, same easygoing style, same do-ability, lots more geography. Here Hayden stretches beyond Greece, giving us her versions of recipes that are tied together by spirit, not dictum. The food is so unfussy, not “dinner party” food, but the kind of food that you want to make for family and friends, that you want to gather people around the table to enjoy with a big helping of good conversation and good cheer. Here are few things I want to make:

Photo: Laura Edwards

Amalfi Lemon, Almond and Elderflower Wedding Cake.

Don’t think towering layers, don’t think buttercream, don’t think fancy — this is a rustic olive-oil cake run through with pureed poached whole lemons. A kid could make it. Everyone could love it.

Photo: Laura Edwards

One-Pan Moussaka.

All the flavors, all the textures, none of the béchamel. Kind of brilliant, really.

Photo: Laura Edwards

Lablabi Party: Chickpeas and Toast.

(Yes, I almost read this as a Labubu party.) I love the idea behind this party and the recipe for its centerpiece. It’s a kind of do-it-yourself dish. You make the chickpeas and set out the bread, the toppings and condiments and everyone reaches in and makes the toast they want.

Photos: Laura Edwards

Churros Dutch Baby.

Chocolate for breakfast. OK, milk and eggs, too.

Photo: Laura Edwards

The (Spring) Meatballs, Pasta and Peas that I made … twice

I love a crowd pleaser that comes together simply and turns out to be naturally pretty. As soon as I got MEDesque, I went to the butcher, got some chopped meat (it was a mix of beef and pork), and set to work. Actually, the first thing I did was call some friends and ask them to come for dinner. I had everything else I needed for the recipe, including the frozen peas, so it was a cinch. Yes, it was technically spring when I made the dish, but even as I was browning the meatballs (which I shaped with a cookie scoop), I was thinking that I could whip this up all year. If the peas had to be fresh, then maybe that would limit me, but Georgina gives us the option to use frozen and so, out goes the spring imperative.

Last week, when I made the recipe here in Paris, I could have gotten fresh peas — there were still some in the market — but I didn’t. I went to Picard to buy a packet and picked up a sack of mixed green vegetables instead. It had sugar snaps, green peas and small florets of broccoli and it was fun. I had to do a little improvising when it came to the meat. I went to the market and the butcher who freshly grinds beef and pork was already on vacation, but the charcutier at the next stall suggested I use his sausages — bingo and so good. Finally, while I had little pasta shells at home that I planned to use, I was seduced by squiggly fresh pasta from the Italian stand. Again, so good. And while I was there, I bought a wedge of excellent Parmesan, which I put out on the table with a grater. The variations were tiny, but it reinforced my idea that many recipes, and certainly this one, can skip from season to season. Oh, and it skips merrily into summer because it’s all done on the top of the stove — no turning on the oven!

While I’m all in on tomatoes and corn when they are truly in season, and you’ll get my vote for traditional dishes repeated in traditional moments, I want to take as many opportunities as I can to have the dishes that I love. In fact, don’t tell my friends who are coming to dinner this week, but they’re getting (Summer) Meatballs, Pasta and (Maybe) Peas. I can’t have you all around my table (#dream), but we can twin from afar: Scroll down for the recipe.

📚 📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, Baking with Dorie, and Everyday Dorie.

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SPRING MEATBALLS, PASTA AND PEAS

Adapted from Medesque: Everyday Recipes with Mediterranean Roots. Used with the permission of the publisher, Bloomsbury. Text copyright © 2026 by Georgina Hayden, Photography copyright © 2026 by Laura Edwards

Click here for printable recipe

Here’s what Georgina says:

When it comes to family favorites and crowd-pleasers, you can’t go wrong with a meatball, and I completely love this recipe…These are lighter, lemony, spring-like and a gorgeous way of getting greens into your dinner; the brothy recipe is comforting and fresh at the same time. My kids love it, especially when I roll the meatballs really small.

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

The scallions: If you don’t have them, use a small white or red onion or, better yet, a Texas (or spring) onion or two.

The breadcrumbs: Shh, I used dried store-bought breadcrumbs. Once I used panko and I think that’s what I’ll use forevermore.

The meat: I used a mixture of beef and pork one time and a mix of sausages the next — both excellent. I think you could even use ground poultry and for sure you could use ground lamb.

The lemon: Don’t, just don’t, skip it — it’s a highlight of the dish.

The broth: I used homemade chicken broth one time and Better than Bouillon the next (I bring it with me from CT).

The pasta: Small is key, but after that, it’s up for grabs.

The peas: Peas are great in the dish, but you could use other small cuts of green vegetables, fresh or frozen.

The uncalled for egg: The second time I made the dish, the time I used sausage and panko, the mixture looked a little dry and so I kneaded in 1 large egg. I liked it and will probably keep that tweak.

The shaping: I use a cookie scoop to shape the meatballs. Once I used a medium scoop and once I used a small scoop (adorable).

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1 bunch of scallions

2 garlic cloves

Very small bunch of Italian parsley

A few mint sprigs

1 cup fresh breadcrumbs (gluten-free, if needed)

1 lb ground meat (see above)

1 unwaxed lemon

Olive oil

4 cups chicken broth, or vegetable broth

1 2/3 cups mini pasta shells, or other small pasta shapes (gluten-free, if needed)

1 cup peas, frozen or freshly shelled (see above)

1 1/2 oz (scant 1/2 cup grated) pecorino or Parmesan (optional)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS

Trim and thinly slice the scallions. Peel and thinly slice the garlic. Finely chop the herb leaves. Place half the sliced scallions in a food processor with 1 of the sliced garlic cloves, the breadcrumbs, half the chopped herbs and the ground meat. Finely grate in the lemon zest, season generously with salt and pepper and blitz until it all comes together (you can of course do this by hand and mix well in a bowl).

Roll the mixture into small meatballs, around 1 inch. Set a large Dutch oven over a medium heat, drizzle in 3 tablespoons of olive oil and fry the meatballs for around 10 minutes, turning, until browned all over.

When the meatballs are browned and gnarly, pour the broth into the pan, bring to a boil and stir in the pasta and peas.

Return to a boil, then simmer for 5–7 minutes, or until the pasta is tender. Remove from the heat and squeeze in the lemon juice. Taste the broth and adjust the seasoning as needed. Finish by stirring in the remaining herbs and scallions and serve in warmed bowls, finely grating over the pecorino or Parmesan, if using.