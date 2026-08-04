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xoxoDorie Newsletter

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lynn elliott's avatar
lynn elliott
1d

This sounds like a perfect recipe anytime of the year. I plan to use frozen peas.

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1 reply by Dorie Greenspan
susan goldberg's avatar
susan goldberg
1d

Another delightful and delicious post. I returned from our vacation on Cape Cod and was too exhausted to shop, so I cobbled together a “sort of” Ina recipe for pasta and sausage with broccoli rabe—a “riff” on her recipe, using boxed chopped tomatoes, sausage from the freezer, and left over garlic broccoli from our sushi dinner the night before! And it was just fine! I think what I have learned —especially after only being able to shop once a month during Covid (an edict from my children!)— is that a well stocked pantry is essential. Of course it helps to have fresh vegetables, but in a pinch frozen are just fine. Hope the heat is abating in Paris —it must be quiet!—and that you and Michael enjoy dinner with friends—with or without “fresh peas!” ❤️

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1 reply by Dorie Greenspan
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