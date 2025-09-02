I told a man he was beautiful and then followed him up to his room. So did Michael.

When Michael and I were in our 20s, long before Google was a twinkle in anyone’s eye, we took a road trip in France, packing more maps and guidebooks than clothes. Our only set destination was a stop in Pont-Château to visit the first French friend we’d ever made (a wonderful story for another time). Our plans were loose and our knowledge of the country and its ways, less than rudimentary. We were open to serendipity and considered ourselves footloose and flexible — at least when things broke our way. We were learning as we went.

Left to right: Michael, Anne Noblet (the first French friend we made), her brother Hervé and her sister Marie-Cecile in Guerande, famously the origin of fleur de sel

It took us a while to realize that if we arrived in a town any time between noon and two, most of the stores would be closed, but often the parking meters would be free, a leisurely lunch hour being pretty much the law of the land then. But it had to be a timely lunch — we quickly discovered that if we pulled into a town after two, we’d have to skip that meal … and often we did. Still, I remember being mostly charmed by the custom.

Following the recommendations of friends more worldly than we, we headed to the Loire River valley and the chateaux that drew people to the region. First up, the magnificent Château Chambord, its turrets slowly taking shape as we drove along the tree-lined allée. At the same instant that the full building came into view, so did the closed sign — did I miss that in the guidebook? It was the same story at Azay-le-Rideau where, although we got to walk around the moat, we never got over it and into the chateau.

But we paraded in the hallway at Chenonceau just as Mary Queen of Scots had, toured the Château de Blois in a heavy mist that made it even more romantic, and visited Leonardo da Vinci’s tomb at the Château d’Amboise, taking the free tour at each place, understanding every fifth French word and then dutifully tipping the guides the number of francs we’d been told was polite.

Château d’Amboise

All of these landmarks were on every Loire checklist — still are — so I’m not sure how we ended up early one evening in the town of Chinon, a place not then accorded accolades in the green Michelin or Frommer’s Europe on 5 Dollars a Day, our bibles. We didn’t know a thing about wine then, so we didn’t know that there was a Chinon appellation that we’d come to like. And we weren’t Joan of Arc buffs, so we wouldn’t have marked the place for a pilgrimage as some fellow travelers had. As we drove into the town late in the afternoon, it appeared as dusty and tired as we were. No matter, it had to be the end of the road for us that day — we were pooped.

As we did at every stop on that trip (and on several thereafter), we went directly to the Syndicat d’Initiative, a combined tourist office and chamber of commerce, to find a hotel. When we said that we needed a room for the night, Madame was aghast: “One night! Oh, you can’t possibly see Chinon in a petit day.” While exclaiming and admonishing, she was pulling out sightseeing brochures and maps and writing a list of all the things we absolutely had to see. Had to. Agreeing that we’d try to visit as many places on her list as possible, we made our way to the hotel she’d booked for us, a small château with an imposing gated entry, an expansive cobbled courtyard and three buildings built from the same stone as the town’s fortress. It was the fanciest looking place we’d stayed in on our tight budget (which we were strict about), and, as was true of many places in those days, the price included breakfast and the unwritten courtesy that we’d have dinner in the hotel’s restaurant.

The fortress in Chinon

Giggling over the unexpected luxury of our room and trying to piece together outfits that looked a little spiffier than our normal travel togs, we stopped when we heard a rhythmic clip-clop in the courtyard. While we both expected to find a knight on a steed — or maybe Joan of Arc’s ghost — what we saw was a young Japanese man dressed in an elaborate kimono, walking to the entrance in traditional wooden clogs and carrying two large bundles meticulously wrapped in batik. I was sure if I blinked, he’d disappear like the mirage I imagined him to be. But no, there he was at dinner, seated at a table just behind us.

He sat alone. His kimono cinched with an obi. His back straight, his legs planted, his hands on his knees between courses. Yes, I stared. When the first course was served — a handful of small radishes with their tender tops clipped so that they could be picker-uppers, a hillock of coarse salt and a mound of sweet butter — he cut all the radishes in half, rearranged the ingredients into a pattern he must have preferred, and then called over the server. The two of them consulted a book he had, nodded and smiled, and then he ate. The little ritual was repeated through all the courses and then he disappeared. Into the kitchen!

Looking back at this moment I see a very young me, someone who had only just begun to stretch. I was fascinated by this man, by his ease, by his comfort at being alone — back then, I don’t think I’d ever even gone shopping for shoes by myself — and by his gracefulness. Even though he tried to dissuade me, I convinced Michael to wait outside with me so that I could tell this man that I thought he was beautiful.

And I did. And he blushed, and it was awkward, and sweet, too. Sweet enough that we all went to his room to keep talking.

His name was Matsumura and although he carried himself like a ruler of an ancient kingdom, he was our age. And funny. I’m sure we’d all have been funnier if we didn’t have to communicate with the few words we held in common and a dictionary that translated from Japanese to French to English. Humor is hard in a language that’s not your own, and near impossible when you’ve got to wait and wait for your punchline to land two languages later. Thank goodness for smiles and hand signals. Somehow, we managed to talk about many things.

Splendor and ruins: Cathédrale Saint-Gatien in Tours, the gardens at the Château de Villandry, and Roman amphitheater ruins in Saintes, south of the Loire Valley

We discovered that he had just graduated from college, with a degree in tennis, he quipped. He was spending 40 days in France, traveling by bus from place to place, everything he needed packed in those two furoshiki, square pieces of cloth that, when neatly wrapped and nicely tied, could hold a little or a lot. Among the things one of them held was an oversize notebook with thick pressed rag pages, bottles of ink and several finely crafted brushes, the tools he needed to keep his daily journal. He carried with him centuries of tradition, but was, in fact, a modern kid from one of the world’s buzziest cities, Tokyo. He was sent on this journey by his “house” — I took that to mean his family — which owned restaurants in Japan. His mission was to taste French food.

“…it’s taste that’s important.” — Matsumura

Spectacular doors (that open to you when you're open to adventure): Chateau of Chenonceau (left) / Cathédrale Saint-Maurice d'Angers (right)

His verdict on la cuisine française? Too heavy. Too many sauces. Too complicated.

We knew almost nothing about Japanese food, so could only just nod. But at some point — not that it was really relevant; I think we were trying to cover up our lack of sophistication — we mentioned that we were just beginning to cook Chinese food at home and that we were struggling to slice everything properly.

Matsumora paged through his tri-part dictionary. We waited. And then he said something that has stayed with me for 50 years:

“Anyone can learn to cut in two years — it’s taste that’s important.”

Postscript: During our conversation, Matsumura had asked us if we had children. We didn’t. The next morning, we found an envelope slipped under our door. In it was an origami bird, holding a smaller origami bird, holding a tiny origami bird. The note from Matsumura said: Father, Mother, Baby.

Eleven years later, a five-year-old Joshua — The Kid — made his first trip to Paris with us. We didn’t take many pictures during that trip, but here’s one that I love, taken in the Luxembourg Garden. I brought the photo with me when we moved into our first apartment in Paris over 25 years ago. It’s lived in our bedroom ever since.

Like everyone else, I was taught not to talk to strangers, but all these decades later, I’m glad I mustered my courage to bend that rule. Here’s to adventures, to meeting new people and to holding onto memories.

