A friendship born in the kitchen: baking with fashion designer Peter Som
Behind the Scenes of an In Style Magazine shoot
Hello, hello!
I’m not suggesting that Sarah Cristobal, the executive editor of InStyle magazine, or Kerry Diamond, the founder + editor of Cherry Bombe, quit the jobs they do so well, but I am thinking they might consider a side hustle: Matchmaking! They’re the ones who put fashion designer Peter Som and me together for a magazine shoot, and now I’ve got a new BBB – Best Baking Buddy.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to xoxoDorie Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.