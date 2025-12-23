Hello! Hello!

Do I always wish you the same good things for the end-of-year holidays? I was going to look back at the newsletters I’ve sent you over the past 4 1/2 years (yes, it’s been that long) and decided not to, despite feeling nostalgic these days. I didn’t reread the posts because I concluded that it didn’t make any difference: Hoping for peace, love and kindness, joy, community and good health is timeless. Without season, really. And so, it’s what I wish you again. And to sweeten the season even more, I’ve got a recipe for Peanut & Goji Berry Crispy Rice from Helen Goh’s truly lovely new book, Baking and the Meaning of Life [Bookshop / B&N / Amazon]. Remember her fabulous Chili Crisp Cheese Crackers from that book? (If you made them, you couldn’t possible forget them.)

I’m a Rice Krispies Treats tyro

I guess now’s the time to confess that until this year I’d never made Rice Krispies Treats, or RKTs, as Jessie Sheehan fondly calls them. While I love marshmallows and have made them many times — they’re fun to make at home! (gift link) — and while I love Rice Krispies (I’ve been a fan from the Snap, Crackle and Pop days, which is a long time ago), the combo never sparked my interest. Too sweet? Maybe. Too gooey? Hmm, I like gooey. I’m not sure why I didn’t make them when Joshua “The Kid” Greenspan was, in fact, a kid — they’re perfect for parties and school outings. But I’ve been making up for lost time recently, playing around with a shorter-than-the-usual RTK with seaweed. I haven’t got it right yet, but playing is always fun. And hearing suggestions from you is always welcome, so please pipe up if you’ve got favorites or ideas, especially oddball ideas.

They’re soooooo popular these days

You know how when you learn a new word, you then see it everywhere? (I had this experience over the weekend with the French word passerelle. I knew it was a bridge, but I’d never seen it used to describe something that bridges cultures, until I saw it used that way twice in the space of a couple of hours.) Well, once I decided to give treats a try, I saw them everywhere.

Of course, Jessie’s got a recipe for them (one with mini M&Ms for the holidays).

The fabulous Shilpa Uskokovic, she of Hani’s Bakery and Bon Appetit Magazine, has a recipe for treats with brown butter and peanut butter.

One of my favorite bakers, Samantha Seneviratne, has a recipe for Cocoa Krispies Treats (gift link).

And Joyosity has a recipe that uses chili crisp (my favorite comes from Fly by Jing and I use it for just about everything including morning oatmeal).

xoxoDorie is a reader-supported newsletter and community. Stick with us by upgrading or inviting friends to join.

Give a gift subscription

» When it comes to happiness, you can count on cake!

100 RECIPES FOR HAPPINESS NOW AVAILABLE:

Bookshop.org // Barnes & Noble // Amazon // RJ Julia // Target // Books-a-Million // Walmart // Omnivore Books (Signed) // Book Larder // Books are Magic // Bold Fork Books // Elm Street Books// HarperCollins

Helen’s recipe: a fresh take on the classic

I found the Peanut & Goji Berry Crispy Rice under “Remembering & Continuity,” one of the loveliest chapters in Helen’s new book. At the start of the chapter, she talks about how important it is to remember. Everything. The good and bright things as well as the things that make us feel sad or embarrassed. I was particularly touched by the way Helen spoke about what it means to talk about the people who were important to us but have died. Talking about them to the next generation is a way of keeping them with us, as is passing along their customs, their quirks and their recipes, of course.

As I wrote earlier this season, talking about Baking and the Meaning of Life:

The book’s subtitle is “How to Find Joy in 100 Recipes,” and it’s a good and true one, but it really only tells half of the book’s story. I think of Helen’s book as a two-fer: there are the recipes and yes, they will make you happy; and there’s the meaning-of-life part of the book, the introductions and headnotes that place the recipes in a broader, deeply insightful context. Helen is a practicing psychologist with years of training and decades of practice, and here, in this book, which is like no other that I’ve come across, she applies her profound knowledge of human nature, of what makes us tick, really, to what underpins baking, especially homebaking.

Photo: Laura Edwards for Baking & The Meaning of Life

In Helen’s recipe, the Crispy Rice is, indeed, a riff on Rice Krispies Treats, a wonderfully play-aroundable recipe. For her, they bring back memories of a fried dough sweet that she had in Malaysia, her birthplace. The peanuts and bright red goji berries are her own touch — and such a good one.

I’ll be with Michael, Joshua, Linling and the girls this week and, since there are always peanuts in our house and goji berries in theirs, I see Helen’s recipe in our future. I’ve never had goji berries along with my family’s favorite winter drink, hot chocolate, but I’m thinking the combination could be a good one. I don’t expect that we’ll have snow for Christmas (we had magnificent snow for Hannukah last weekend), but for sure we’ll have holiday cheer.

And so, once again, I wish you peace, love and kindness, joy, community and good health. And I hope that wishes come true.

📚 📚 You can find more recipes in my latest books, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes and Baking with Dorie.

ℹ️ Click here for helpful links while using Substack.

👋 Say hello and share what you're making on Facebook and Instagram.

PEANUT & GOJI BERRY CRISPY RICE

Adapted from Baking and the Meaning of Life by Helen Goh

Get your copy at Bookshop / B&N / Amazon

Photo: Mary Dodd

Here’s what Helen says about her gluten-free recipe:

The few times I’ve eaten these craveable Rice Krispie confections (usually at children’s parties), I’ve always had a sense of déjà vu. Eventually, I realized it was because they reminded me of a particular childhood treat in Malaysia: sweet sticky blocks of crispy fried dough bound with viscous maltose, which are sold in Chinese bakeries. It’s hard to beat the convenience of marshmallows and rice cereal for these irresistible treats. I have added peanuts and goji berries as a nod to the “dough krispies” of my childhood. The peanuts add a welcome savory crunch, and the goji berries are there not so much for their reputed health benefits as for their bright pop of color and delightful chewy texture.

GOOD TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START

Preparation tips from Helen:

If you can find only salted peanuts, decrease the amount of salt a little.

Using mini marshmallows instead of the larger variety makes them easier to melt and combine with the other ingredients.

Makes 16 squares

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup (115 grams) unsalted butter, cut into 4 or 5 even pieces

2 tablespoons golden syrup (or light corn syrup)

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

5 cups (250 grams) white, unflavored mini marshmallows

6 3/4 cups (170 grams) crispy rice cereal (such as Rice Krispies)

1 cup (130 grams) roasted, unsalted peanuts

1/3 cup (40 grams) goji berries

3/4 teaspoon flaky sea salt, lightly crushed

Photo: Mary Dodd

DIRECTIONS

Line the bottom and sides of a square 8-inch (20 cm) cake pan with parchment paper, then set aside.

Brown the butter by placing it in a large saucepan (large enough to accommodate the marshmallows and rice cereal later) over medium heat. Gently swirl the pan until the butter has melted, then continue to cook, swirling gently from time to time, until it is foaming. The butter will splutter and hiss quite audibly at first, then quiet down as the foam subsides and dark brown sediments begin to form on the bottom and sides of the pan.

This will take 3 to 5 minutes, depending on whether your stove is gas or electric. The mixture is ready when it has turned a rich golden brown and smells like toasted nuts and caramel.

Photos: Mary Dodd

Stir in the golden syrup or light corn syrup, add the vanilla, then decrease the heat to low and add the marshmallows. Stir gently and continuously with a spatula until the marshmallows have melted, then remove the pan from the heat.

Photos: Mary Dodd

Add the puffed rice, peanuts, goji berries, and salt, stir well until completely incorporated, then scrape the mixture into the prepared cake pan. Spread the mix so it is evenly distributed, then press into the pan with a spatula or oiled hands before slicing into 16 squares. [Mary waited for 30 minutes before slicing into squares.]

Photos: Mary Dodd

Store any leftovers in an airtight container, where they will keep for about 1 week.