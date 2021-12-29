Bonjour! Bonjour!

I love when I get a recipe by chance. And chance – and the need for a bottle of wine – is what got me this one. It happened in Paris a few years ago at my favorite wine store, La Dernière Goutte (The Last Drop). Thibault Lafarie was in charge that day and after I'd detailed what I was making for dinner so that he could help me choose the right wine, he said: One day you should make my favorite vacherin - the recipe's been in my family for generations. Invitation accepted! I told Thibault that if he gave me the recipe, I’d certainly make it. It took him a while to send me the recipe and it took me even longer to make it. But once I’d made it, I kept making it.