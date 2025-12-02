Hello! Hello!

If you’re a Thanksgivinger, then I hope your holiday was exactly as you’d hope it would be. I feel so lucky that mine was. I was with my family surrounded by friends who welcomed us into their family. Again. And once again, I said I would bring one thing and, at the last moment, I changed my mind and brought another. If Michael ever leaves me, I’m convinced that one of the reasons will be that I can never stick to a plan, even (or maybe most especially) one of my own doing. In the end, I made World Peace Cookies (and hid them away in my friends’ kitchen, so they could have them over the weekend — we weren’t short of desserts!), The Devil’s Chocolate Cake and the Morning, Noon and Night Thanksgiving Cake, with both the glaze and the marshmallow frosting. Dinner was delightful, so completely delightful that I didn’t take a single picture. I think that’s a good sign. So here are cakes-in-my-kitchen shots (The T-giving Cake is awaiting frosting) and my favorite image, captured by Joshua: Gemma taking a moment away from the crowd to curl up in a big rocker and read The New Yorker. Yes, The New Yorker.

Do you have book rules? I’m thinking of the one that decrees that for every new book on the shelf you’ve got to give away one book. Clearly, I don’t have that rule, but I should. Although I’ve reached the point where if I gave away two books for every new one, I still might not have space. I recently told someone that I don’t really crave things, don’t really get that must-have feeling when I shop — in fact, I don’t shop much. But books. They’re different. They call to me and I answer. And so, while I look at a lot of end-of-year Gift Guides —

that I think is particularly good — I’m mostly looking at book lists.

Last week NPR published its loooooong list of Favorite Books of the Year and I scrolled through all the covers, excited to see books I knew, books I’d heard about and books that I knew absolutely nothing about. I was so excited that I didn’t even see that Dorie’s Anytime Cakes was on the list! Thank goodness for friends who ping me with the good news. And thank you Susan Chang for the lovely review. (Thanks also to the WaPo, WSJ and NY Post for welcoming Anytime Cakes to their “best of” lists!)

Also, The New York Times published its list of 100 Notable Books (here’s a gift link) and made it searchable by quirky categories. As usual, there aren’t cookbooks on the list, although Ruby Tandoh’s All Consuming: Why We Eat The Way We Eat Now, not a cookbook, earns a spot. Good call, NYT.

Everything Cookbooks : When Molly Stevens, Andrea Nguyen, Kate Leahy, and Kristin Donnelly formed their mighty brain trust, it was to produce a podcast that covered all aspects of making a cookbook, from inspiration to the myriad things that must be done to bring the book into the world and keep it alive. I found the podcast riveting — still do — and was delighted when they created a newsletter of the same name to go along with the pod. Take a look — and a listen: I wouldn’t be surprised if you find that so many of your favorite authors have been interviewed.

. Jenna knows cookbooks. Jenna knows authors. Jenna knows food. And everything she knows and loves shines in each week’s post. There are always author Q&As — I love when she asks writers to talk about what they’d tell someone who questions why cookbooks matter in our digital age. And there’s always Jenna’s take on a cookbook, which is unfailingly smart and helpful to readers; to authors, too.

, a literary agent with a long history of working with culinary authors. Sally says she values transparency and she sticks to her values in the newsletter. Every post goes deep on something you need to know whether you’re aspiring to be an author or you’re a vet, a journalist, a chef or a “civilian” interested in the field. This is a good one!

On to BOOKS!

Compiling my annual holiday book list is always fraught for me. I want to do it. I want to tell you about some of the terrific books that were published in the fall. (Don’t forget to look back at all the books I’ve written about this year — see above.) I want to share my excitement for them and hope that I might even introduce you to a writer you didn’t know. That’s the great part. The less great part, and it’s all on me, is that even though I say the same thing every year (i.e., that the list is NOT comprehensive and certainly not UNbiased), I worry that I’ve left someone I love off the list or a book that I love so much that it’s been used a lot and left somewhere in the kitchen where I didn’t see it when I was writing. And so, ahead of the list, I ask three things:

Forgiveness —I’m not as organized as I’d like to be; Curiosity — in the interest of brevity (and my sanity), I haven’t annotated the suggestions, so when something piques your fancy, please click away to learn more; and Help — please use the comments to tell all of us what I’ve missed and what we all should be reading

Here goes (and, as usual, in no intelligent order)…

Reading books, not cooking books

Baking Books

Cooking Books

I know I’ve missed some of your favorites — tell me, tell me, please. I even know that I’ve missed some of my recent favorites. Maybe we should just look at this as a good start. For sure it’s a delicious one.

