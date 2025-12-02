xoxoDorie Newsletter

Elizabeth B
1d

Thanks for your worderful list of books. I am happy to say that I now own Dorie's Anytime Cakes and love the look of it. I will definitely bake some things from it this holiday season. The "Salty Cakes" chapter caught my eye, especially the Pop-the-Cork Nibblets -- I like that they are baked in mini-muffin tins. I also picked up Alison Roman's Something from Nothing, so I have the two cookbooks I've been waiting for. However, there are so many new cookbooks I'll have to look at some of your recommendations. I have a large cookbook collection so need to develop some purging guidelines. My husband and I are book lovers so it will be a treat to peruse the bookstore over the holidays -- he knows to find me in the cookbook section.

Sally Ekus
1d

Dorie!!! Omg, thank you so much for including me in your epic round up. I’m endlessly honored that you’re finding value in my work and sharing it with your wonderful xo readers!

