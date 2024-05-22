Hello! Hello!

I leave for Paris soon, so I wanted to make sure I got a few things over to you before I start greeting you with Bonjour! Bonjour!

First a reminder: If you want to be among the readers who get a first look at a work-in-progress recipe from KITCHEN CAKES, my next book, you need to upgrade by May 28. I’m really excited about sharing this thank-you nugget with you. And I’m really grateful to all of you who are here with me.

Do You Do This?

The other day I was baking — turned out to be a semi-flop (a pumpkin bundt intended for the book, but too gummy for even sub-prime time) — and I realized that something I do without thinking might be something some people might not know about.

When I’ve got anything that needs to be added with the flour in a recipe — baking powder, soda, salt, spices — I make a practice of putting the flour in a bowl and then adding all the other ingredients on top of the flour and separate from each other. Doing this means that I can easily double-check if I missed something before I whisk everything together. It takes no more time than just tossing in the ingredients helter-skelter, but it saves a bunch of time in re-dos.

More Books Off the Shelf

It’s become almost inevitable that as soon as I send out a newsletter with a book round-up, I remember/find/buy other books that I wish I’d included. Here’s what else is on my shelf — you might want a few of these on yours.

There are always great books coming out of England, but this year the crop seems more bounteous. In addition to books from three great British bakers that I mentioned earlier this month — Sift from

;

from

; and

from

(“The Boy Who Bakes”) — there’s a beautiful book,

from

. Inspired by her Greek-Cypriot roots and her travels in Greece, Georgina has written a book that makes even winter food feel sunny. That the recipes are uncomplicated makes them even more appealing.

We’ve got the UK to thank for bringing us Irina Georgescu’s latest treasure of a cookbook, Tava: Eastern European Baking and Desserts from Romania (where Irina was born) and Beyond. This book is a collection of recipes as well as a story of culture. My suggestion: bake something from the book, then nibble it while you read.

And while you’re in the mood to bake (like when are we not?), there’s a new book from

, whom we came to love on The Great British Bake Off. Her new book has a great title —

— and while you head off to get it, you can listen to her on

podcast,

.

Finally, at least for the moment, my last gem from the UK,

’s

. This is not Yasmin’s latest cookbook — that would be

but it’s the one I’m reading now as much for the stories of the land and the people as for the food.

I would read anything that Matt Rodbard wrote, so I’m delighted to have a new book from him and Deuki Hong. My copy of Koreatown, their first collaboration, has sticky notes (and fingerprints) everywhere. I’m guessing that once I get started on Koreaworld: A Cookbook, it’ll be the same. I’m looking forward to the stories of the people and places and to the Haemul Buchupajeon, the seafood and garlic chive pancake that I’m going to make with the chives from my garden.

Another book that’s as good a read as it is a resource is The Jewish Holiday Table by the Jewish Food Society and Naama Shefi, who founded it. Yes, it includes recipes for each of the Jewish holidays, but for me, a highlight of the book is the collection of stories about the cooks and their families. Hats off to Devra Ferst for bringing these people to life for us.

I’m also looking forward to cooking from A Taste of the World, which I’m hoping to do with Gemma, my granddaughter who adores being in the kitchen with me. (Whoever invented the tower for kids, thank you — where was it when Joshua was a toddler?) The book is by Rowena Scherer, who grew up in Malaysia and had a busy life on Wall Street before she realized that she was missing the opportunity to pass on to her children the same kinds of memories and lessons she’d learned in the kitchen with her family. She created eat2explore as a way for children to discover the world through food. The book “travels” across the globe — 20 countries are represented — in recipes that are laid out to make clear what’s doable for children and what needs an adult hand. In case you were wondering, these are “real” recipes. I love that, for instance, if you’re making the Spicy Chicken or Vegetable (there are almost always vegetarian options in the book) from Ethiopia, you make the flatbread too.

Feast with Friends

guardianfeast A post shared by @guardianfeast

Oh, one other thing to thank England for: The Guardian’s new recipe app, FEAST. It’s just been launched and it’s free .* I’m very excited about it because I love so many of the Guardian’s contributors, among them Yotam Ottolenghi, Nigel Slater, Meera Sodha, Rachel Roddy, Anna Jones — it’s an all-star lineup. [*I’m sorry — the Guardian Feast app is NOT free, but it does offer a 14-day free trial, and many of its recipes, including mine, are available on its website for free (like its news stories). As a beta-tester, my experience was different and I misunderstood how readers can access content in the app. My apologies again for not reading the fine print more carefully before posting!]

That’s it — at least I think that’s it — until I send you the recipe from KITCHEN CAKES and fly off.

As always, I love hearing from you, so let me know what you’re thinking by dropping a line in the comments. Got other books you want to tell all of us about — tell! Got another good kitchen tip — share!

Share

🍽️ You can find more recipes in my latest book BAKING WITH DORIE.

👋 Say hello and share what you're making on Facebook and Instagram.